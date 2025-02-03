Battling Harborough dig deep to secure precious point at leaders Telford

Harborough on the attack in the 0-0 draw at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town frustrated leaders AFC Telford United on Saturday as they claimed a share of the spoils from an excellent 0-0 draw in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees made the trip to the in-form pacesetters and gave as good as they got at the New Bucks Head Stadium in front of a crowd of 1,278.

Telford had gone into the game off the back of a 6-2 midweek battering of title rivals Bedford Town, but they found the Bees a much tougher nut to crack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point sees Mitch Austin's side slip to eighth in the table, although they are still just four points off the top five.

"We were better in the first half, certainly in terms of possession of the ball and moving it from side to side," assistant boss Dave Staff told @HarbTownFC.

"We got more pressure on them and had some set-piece moments, but as the game went on I think Telford were really good in transition.

"With the second balls we couldn't get a foothold and we couldn't get a grip on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were respectful of them and that is when you have tio limit space, we got men behind the ball and try to restrict the game.

"You then try and force a bit of pressure yourselves and we did that at times, but sometimes you have to understand and be respectful and realise that 0-0 is okay in the end.

"Would we have liked to have got the win? Of course we would, but equally we understand they are a good team and we will take 0-0, of course we will."

And Staff added: "Mitch watched Telford in the week and we were aware of their strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a good team and are obviously top of the league for a reason, and when they get it rocking here they get the crowd behind them, and they have got some good players as well.

"I don't think we went out there just to stifle them as we are in good form ourselves, but as the game went on they started to put pressure on and that meant we had to lower our expectations.

"If we could have pinched one on the break then great, but we had to show our dogged side a little bit more than we would have liked, but it was a tough test for us."

There was also a new face in the Harborough team, with former Leicester City trainee Dempsey Arlott-John starting against Telford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tricky winger has joined the club having most recently played for Vanarama National League North high-flyers Brackley Town.

The Bees now have a free week before returning to action on Saturday at home to Lowestoft Town.