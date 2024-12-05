Austin urges FA Cup 'yellow army' to get themselves down to the Bee Hive

The Harborough Town players and supporters at the end of Sunday's FA Cup classic at Reading (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​​Boss Mitch Austin hailed every single one of the fantastic Harborough Town 'yellow army' that so brilliantly backed his team in their crackerjack FA Cup second round clash at Reading on Sunday.

And he is urging as many of the 3,000 strong following as possible to now stick with the team and turn out regularly for league games at the Bee Hive for the rest of this season to help make the club 'a real force'

The turnout for the 5-3 extra-time defeat at Reading was truly remarkable when you consider the Bees are averaging 370 for home games in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central this season.

And although Austin knows there is little chance that all those travelling suddenly turning up to watch every other Saturday, he would like to see as many people as possible turn out and back the town's team on a regular basis.

Starting with this Saturday's crucial home date with AFC Sudbury.

"To the fans, thank you so much," said Austin following the loss to Reading.

"If you could give us some of that support in the league I think we could be a real force.

"At times on Sunday it looked like a league game.

"You talk about the FA Cup magic, but there was some seriously great play out there from the team, so much desire.

"The fans certainly got their money's worth, and there were so many great moments.

"Moving forward we want to some great loan players in now, we want to win games and we want to move up the league.

"The lads have done the town and the club proud, and that 3-3 score (at 90 minutes) will live with me forever. What great memories."

It is now back to the bread and butter of the league campaign for Austin and his Harborough team.

They have a free midweek before entertaining Sudbury, who are on the fringes of the promotion play-off picture, sitting in ninth in the table.

Saturday’s results weren't kind to the Bees, with wins for Barwell and Lowestoft seeing them both leapfrog Austin's side. The results mean Harborough have now dropped to 19th in the table, one place and one point above the relegation zone.