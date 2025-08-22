Austin ready for 'hostile' Poppies reception, but is first targeting rare win over St Ives

Harborough Town players and supporters celebrate Paul Malone's late strike at Bury Town on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin is looking forward to receiving a 'hostile' reception when Harborough Town head to Kettering Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Bank Holiday Monday.

And he is hoping to make the short trip across the Northants border off the back of a rare win over St Ives Town on Saturday.

The Bees are facing a hectic weekend, with two matches to be played in little more than 48 hours, with St Ives making the trip to Harborough on Saturday (ko 3pm) and then Austin's side going to Latimer Park on Monday (ko 3pm).

Borough have made a strong start to the new season, winning two and drawing one, and currently sit third in the embryonic Premier Central table, one place and two points adrift of second-placed Poppies.

Monday's all-ticket clash between the sides, which is a re-run of the play-off semi-final in May that the Poppies won on penalties, is sure to be another titanic tussle.

Kettering are now under the stewardship of former Banbury United boss Simon Hollyhead, after the summer departure of Richard Lavery, and he has enjoyed a great start to life with the Poppies, winning three out of three.

But before then there is the little matter of a clash with St Ives, who have proved to be something of bogey team for Austin and the Bees.

Last season saw the Cambridgeshire side thrash Harborough 4-1 on home soil before then winning 2-1 at the Bee Hive, while the previous season the pair met in a pre-season friendly, with St Ives winning that one 3-1.

"I never beat St Ives, but I am hoping to change that this season," admitted Austin, talking to @HarbTownFC.

"Then we go into the Kettering game, and they have had a brilliant start and are looking like a team that is going to be right up there.

"It was a big call in the summer to replace Lavs (Richard Lavery) who had done an exceptional job, obviously beating us in the semi-final.

"It is going to be hostile, but I am looking forward to it.

"They always love me going there, and always love going there so let's try and ruin their Bank Holiday."

Harborough go into the Bank Holiday weekend off the back of a 3-1 win at Bury Town last Saturday.

The Bees won it thanks to late goals from Paul Malone and Brady Hickey, after Riley O’Sullivan had netted in the first-half – a goal cancelled out by the home side on the hour.