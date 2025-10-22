Austin happy to ‘take a point’ as Harborough draw a blank against Stratford

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin bemoaned his side's lack of a 'clincial edge' as Harborough Town were held to a 0-0 home draw by Stratford Town on Tuesday night - with the Bees losing top spot in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central in the process.

Borough maintained their unbeaten start to the league season, but the dropped points combined with Spalding United's emphatic 4-0 win over Royston Town saw the Tulips take over the leadership by a point - although the Bees do still have a game in hand.

It was a frustrating night for Austin, but along with his disappointment with his own team's deficiencies, he was also quick to praise the efforts of a Stratford Town side sitting 11th in the table, but only three points off the play-offs.

"In the first-half Stratford were very lively and caused us a lot of problems," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"They had a lot of great movement with a lot of good players who wanted the ball, and we struggled at times. It was more of a basketball game than I wanted it to be.

"It was end to end, they'd have a chance then we'd have a chance and I was a bit uncomfortable with that.

"But in the second I thought we kept possession better, but Stratford were resolute in their defending and I have got to give them credit, that was a good defensive display.

"We could have still been out there now and not scored, we have huffed and puffed and they have done okay, but there was no clinical edge, there was no quality and it is a game where we will take the point and move on.

"We knocked on the door and we had enough opportunities, but we didn't have enough quality to put the ball in the net, and that was the theme of the night."

Harborough take a break from league action this weekend as they host AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the first round proper of the FA Trophy (ko 3pm).