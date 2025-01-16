Austin gearing up for Royston test after Burgess strike lifts Harborough into the top six

Jutorre Burgess runs away to celebrate after scoring Harborough's winning goal against AFC Sudbury (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Teenager Jutorre Burgess was the goal hero as Harborough Town beat AFC Sudbury 1-0 on Tuesday night to make it five wins in a row to move up to sixth place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old flyer scored the only goal of the game after 65 minutes to seal another three points for Mitch Austin's side who are now, remarkably, just one place and one point outside the promotion play-off places.

It has been a remarkable rise for a team that was in the bottom four at the back end of December, and the Bees will now be targeting a sixth straight victory when they travel to ninth-placed Royston on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough always looked the more likely side against Sudbury on Tuesday, but Austin admitted he had to tell his players a few home truths at the half-time break as he had been underwhelmed by their first-half display.

Talking to @HarbTownFc after the match, the Bees boss said: "I am happy. Everybody goes out there to be competitive and pick up three points, and we have done that five times in a row which is a good feeling.

"But it could be the start of something better, and we go into what a massive game on Saturday now.

"That said, I was frustrated with our quality in the final third in the first half (against Sudbury).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt we were very flat, we weren't doing the good stuff that we have been doing well, and I had a go at them, and you need that sometimes, there was nothing to praise.

"I felt we were the better side, and it was just a case of being better in front of goal, and luckily the young 'un popped up and scored and got us on our way."

Saturday's trip sees the Bees take on a Royston side that are just three points below them in what is still a very congested table, and Austin knows his side are in for a tough test against Chris Watter's well-organised team.

"I look forward to every challenge, and this one at Royston in particular," said the Bees boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think their gaffer is a good guy, and what they are doing on their budget and resources is nothing short of remarkable.

"He has really got something going there, but I am not going there to make his night feel any better, I want to go there and be competitive, as we have been against a number of form teams.

"Kettering were top of the league and we beat them, Stourbridge were flying at the time and we beat them. Stamford, after being 1-0 down, we beat them.

"We can always stay in a game and we are confident at the moment.

"We respect Royston massively but we are going there to have good game and we will do our best to come back with a win."