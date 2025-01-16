Austin gearing up for Royston test after Burgess strike lifts Harborough into the top six
The 18-year-old flyer scored the only goal of the game after 65 minutes to seal another three points for Mitch Austin's side who are now, remarkably, just one place and one point outside the promotion play-off places.
It has been a remarkable rise for a team that was in the bottom four at the back end of December, and the Bees will now be targeting a sixth straight victory when they travel to ninth-placed Royston on Saturday.
Borough always looked the more likely side against Sudbury on Tuesday, but Austin admitted he had to tell his players a few home truths at the half-time break as he had been underwhelmed by their first-half display.
Talking to @HarbTownFc after the match, the Bees boss said: "I am happy. Everybody goes out there to be competitive and pick up three points, and we have done that five times in a row which is a good feeling.
"But it could be the start of something better, and we go into what a massive game on Saturday now.
"That said, I was frustrated with our quality in the final third in the first half (against Sudbury).
"I felt we were very flat, we weren't doing the good stuff that we have been doing well, and I had a go at them, and you need that sometimes, there was nothing to praise.
"I felt we were the better side, and it was just a case of being better in front of goal, and luckily the young 'un popped up and scored and got us on our way."
Saturday's trip sees the Bees take on a Royston side that are just three points below them in what is still a very congested table, and Austin knows his side are in for a tough test against Chris Watter's well-organised team.
"I look forward to every challenge, and this one at Royston in particular," said the Bees boss.
"I think their gaffer is a good guy, and what they are doing on their budget and resources is nothing short of remarkable.
"He has really got something going there, but I am not going there to make his night feel any better, I want to go there and be competitive, as we have been against a number of form teams.
"Kettering were top of the league and we beat them, Stourbridge were flying at the time and we beat them. Stamford, after being 1-0 down, we beat them.
"We can always stay in a game and we are confident at the moment.
"We respect Royston massively but we are going there to have good game and we will do our best to come back with a win."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.