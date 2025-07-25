Austin delighted as Harborough swoop for former Poppies midfielder Kelly-Evans

Devon Kelly-Evans has been playing for Harborough Town in pre-season (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town have boosted their squad with the signing of former Kettering Town midfielder Devon Kelly-Evans.

Kelly-Evans was voted the Poppies players' player of the year as they finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, before losing in the play-off final to AFC Telford United.

The diminutive schemer has been a regular selection as a trialist in the Bees' pre-season friendlies this summer, and travelled to Spain with the squad last weekend.

But he has now committed his future to the club, and manager Mitch Austin is a very happy man.

“I am absolutely delighted to get this deal over the line," the Bees boss told @HarbTownFC.

"I don’t think it was a big secret that Devon has been training with us and playing in our pre-season friendlies, including our trip out to Madrid.

"Anyone who watched our games against Kettering last season and in particular the play-off semi-final, will know just why we have been chasing Devon.

"His ball retention, range of passing, fitness levels are absolutely fantastic.

"Add to that the fact he is a great lad with the same drive and mentality of the group we already have in place at the club, it was a no brainer to try and get a deal done, which I am pleased to say has now all been finalised.”

On his appearances in pre-season, Austin added: “I know the Bees fans have been asking for Devon to be signed after impressing in all our pre-season fixtures thus far.

"But sometimes you just need a little patience and actually wait until the player himself realises what the club is all about.

"I am sure he has had plenty of offers, so I am really pleased to have secured Devon’s services for the club for the season ahead.”

Harborough play their next pre-season match on Saturday when they travel to Coventry Sphinx.