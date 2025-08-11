Austin delight as Harborough Town hit the ground running with big win over Needham Market

Connor Kennedy celebrates after heading Harborough Town into a 2-0 lead against Needham Market (Picture: RB Media)

Harborough Town got their season off to the perfect start on Saturday as they dismantled Needham Market 4-0 at the Bee Hive.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitch Austin's side led at the break thanks to a Ben Stephens penalty.

They then turned on the power in the second half to pull away from their visitors and ease to victory thanks to strikes from Connor Kennedy, Luis Rose and Dempsey Arlott-John, the latter two coming off the bench to net late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough have been touted as one of the title favourites, and it was a great way for them to begin their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central campaign, with boss Austin a happy man to at long last claim three points from the first game of a season!

"We have lost the opening game of the season three years in a row, and it is good to win it," the Harborough boss told @HarbTownFC.

"Things are so hyped for the first game of the season, with people saying 'we have to win it!'

"And actually, you don't. But it is good to win it as we have done, and it was just about playing football."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is very little time for Harborough to enjoy the victory though, as they are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Spalding United (ko 7.45pm).

The Tulips suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Real Bedford on Saturday, but Austin is expecting another tough encounter against a Spalding side managed by former Scunthorpe United and Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean.

"Spalding had a tough opening day fixture, and they will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday," said the Harborough boss. "They will be wanting to take three points off us to start their season.

"I expect a really strong Spalding side, and they are led by a really experienced manager.

"There won't be no gimmes in this one, so if we get something from the game we will have earned it massively."