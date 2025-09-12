Austin challenges Harborough to upset the odds and create more FA Cup 'magical moments'

Mitch Austin celebrates Tuesday's win over Quorn (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin says Harborough Town will relish their 'underdogs' tag in Saturday's FA Cup second qualifying round clash with National League North side Worksop Town at the Bee Hive (ko 3pm).

And the Borough boss is challenging his players to rise to the occasion in the Step 3 versus Step 2 clash, and create more 'magical moments' in a competition that saw the club make national headlines last season.

The Bees enjoyed a stunning run to the second round proper last term, before they were beaten 5-3 after extra-time at Sky Bet League One side Reading.

It was an incredible run that bought a welcome spotlight on the club, and Austin is keen to have a repeat performance this time around, although he is expecting Worksop to be a tough hurdle to negotiate.

The Nottinghamshire side are currently 11th in National League North, having won three and drawn two of their eight league games so far this term.

Austin sees similarities between his Bees team and Worksop, but wants to put one over on them this weekend.

Harborough go into the game on a high after their last-gasp 1-0 win over Quorn on Tuesday night that saw them open up a three-point gap at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

"We can now focus on the big FA Cup game on Saturday, which I am sure my chairman would like to win because it would be some nice money in the coffers," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"We played Worksop in a friendly a couple of years ago and I think they are very similar to Harborough, although they are probably a couple of years ahead regarding their development.

"But we are the noisy little yellow team that is going to try and upset them, like we did with Leamington last year, like we did Bury, and like we did Tonbridge away.

"If we are going to have magical moments in those latter rounds we have to beat teams like this, so it is certainly something we will embrace.

"We love the challenge, and going into a game as underdogs we usually come out fighting, so let's see what we have got."