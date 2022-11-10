Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin

The Bees are now five games without a victory after a 2-0 defeat to unbeaten Spalding United last weekend was followed by them squandering a 2-0 advantage to draw 2-2 with Bedworth United on Tuesday night.

Goals from Joel Carta and Rhys Hoenes had put the hosts in control but the visitors scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes to secure a share of the spoils.

Harborough remain in the top 10 of the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to Sutton Coldfield Town and Austin told the club’s YouTube channel: “You shouldn’t go 2-0 up at home and then draw a game but that’s the nature of the beast for us at the moment with results.

“We can’t seem to get a win at the moment, it’s only three points from the last 15 available so we’re in a bit of a rut.

“The thing is to stay united and keep supporting each other and work a lot harder to get out of the end of it, which we will.

“Performances have shown it’s not broken. We had a good start, a good run in the FA Cup and FA Trophy and we have probably got a little bit ahead of ourselves.

“If Harborough Town can stay in the top 10 in our first season I think it will be a fantastic achievement.

“Just because we started so well, when we don’t pick up three points people can have a little panic.

