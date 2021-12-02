Another home game as Harborough Town bid to maintain their challenge

Harborough Town officially opened their upgraded 3G pitch last Saturday. The work to upgrade the 12-year-old artificial surface was made possible by £160,000 of funding made up from £48,000 from Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity, £24,000 secured by Harborough District Council from section 106 agreements where the authority obtained funds from developers for community use while Harborough Town Community Trust committed £88,000 of its own funds. Pictured during the official opening are, centre from left: Laurence Jones (CEO of Harborough Town Trustees), Ben Williams (first team captain), Mike Dougan (secretary), Gordon Robinson (president), Nadia Hankin (Harborough District Council), Chris Stephenson and Andy Stephenson (Dura-Sport). Front: June Bilbie, Stephen Bilbie (chairman of Harborough District Council), John Feavyour and Jenny Balme (Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity Trustees) and Siobhan Brewin (chairman of Harborough Town Football Community). Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Town are gearing up for another home game this weekend as they bid to maintain their challenge at the top end of the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South.

The Bees racked up their 17th win from 19 league matches this season with a 3-0 success over Coventry Sphinx in the freezing conditions at the Harborough Town Community Stadium last Saturday.

Mitch Austin has bolstered his squad in recent weeks with former Kettering Town duo Rhys Hoenes and Joel Carta coming into the fold.

And, after Ben Williams had given the Bees the lead after 34 minutes, Hoenes extended the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Harborough were reduced to 10 men just past the hour when Dan Cooper was sent off but they wrapped up another fine win courtesy of Josh Walsh’s goal 12 minutes from full-time.

The Bees, who trail leaders Hinckley LRFC by five points with the table-toppers still holding a perfect record, entertain mid-table Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.

Lutterworth Town return to UCL Premier Division South action with a trip to Long Buckby on Saturday.

The Swifts’ home clash with bottom side Biggleswade United was called off last weekend due to snow but they did have a midweek game when they hosted Inkberrow in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Cup.

Goals from Tendai Daire, Marshal Keenan and Louis Samuels sealed a 3-1 victory for Josh Dixon’s team.

Lutterworth Athletic face a tough task in UCL Division One this weekend.