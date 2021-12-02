Another home game as Harborough Town bid to maintain their challenge
Harborough Town have won 17 of their 19 league matches so far this season
Harborough Town are gearing up for another home game this weekend as they bid to maintain their challenge at the top end of the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South.
The Bees racked up their 17th win from 19 league matches this season with a 3-0 success over Coventry Sphinx in the freezing conditions at the Harborough Town Community Stadium last Saturday.
Mitch Austin has bolstered his squad in recent weeks with former Kettering Town duo Rhys Hoenes and Joel Carta coming into the fold.
And, after Ben Williams had given the Bees the lead after 34 minutes, Hoenes extended the advantage on the stroke of half-time.
Harborough were reduced to 10 men just past the hour when Dan Cooper was sent off but they wrapped up another fine win courtesy of Josh Walsh’s goal 12 minutes from full-time.
The Bees, who trail leaders Hinckley LRFC by five points with the table-toppers still holding a perfect record, entertain mid-table Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday.
Lutterworth Town return to UCL Premier Division South action with a trip to Long Buckby on Saturday.
The Swifts’ home clash with bottom side Biggleswade United was called off last weekend due to snow but they did have a midweek game when they hosted Inkberrow in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Cup.
Goals from Tendai Daire, Marshal Keenan and Louis Samuels sealed a 3-1 victory for Josh Dixon’s team.
Lutterworth Athletic face a tough task in UCL Division One this weekend.
Athletic make the trip to take on leaders Aylestone Park having seen their home match with Blackstones fall foul of the weather last Saturday.