Altrincham test next for Harborough as Sports and Brown are swatted aside

​Harborough Town have been handed a tough trip to Enterprise National League side Altrincham in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Bees are one more win away from reaching the first round proper for the second year in succession, with Mitch Austin's side producing a superb performance to hammer National League North strugglers Peterborough Sports 4-1 on Saturday.

It was a third qualifying round cruise for Harborough against Phil Brown's side, with a 19-minute four-goal burst either side of half-time ending the tie, with the men on target being Brady Hickey (39m), Josh Walsh (51m), Paul Malone (65m) and Danny Newton (68m).

Max Booth scored late on for Sports, but it was just a consolation, and the Bees' reward is a tricky tie on October 11 at an Altrincham side currently sitting 18th in the National League, having won four and lost eight matches.

The draw was made live on national radio, with Paul Hawksbee and Andy Jacobs doing the honours on TalkSport.

The Bees were the last team drawn out of the hat in the northern section of the draw.

Looking back to last weekend, Austin was delighted with the win, but not impressed with the attitude of former Hull City and Derby County boss Brown.

"It was a tight first-half, but then Brady has popped up and scored the goal," Austin told @HarbTownFC. "That gave us a psychological advantage as they are down in the dumps and we just carried it on.

"It was a shame their gaffer was a bit big time, didn't shake my hand before the game, so I am delighted to beat them 4-1 and it was a really good team performance.

"The subs have made an impact and I am just very happy to still be in this wicked competition. It has been nice to us, and brought us a lot of memories."

It has been a superb start to the season for Harborough.

They are unbeaten in all competitions, sit four points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, are one win away from the first round of the FA Cup, and on Saturday host Hednesford Town in the third qualfiying round of the FA Trophy (ko 3pm).

"We are enjoying every moment and there is no pressure on us, but we also understand we have got to up our desire every game," added Austin.

"It's a challenge for my lads to remain consistent, but they have done it so far. There will be a blip, and when that will be I don't know, but we will just deal with it as best we can."