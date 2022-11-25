The second round of group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup are set to begin today. Home nations England and Wales are both in action in Group B as their future in the Qatar competition begins to take shape.

Gareth Southgate’s England are hoping to confirm a place in the knockout stage when they face the USA. While Rob Page’s Welsh counterparts are hoping to go one step further to making their long-awaited 64-year return to the World Cup a memorable one with a tie against Iran.

Advertisement

Football fans have already been treated to a number of shocks in the competition. Japan surprisingly came out 2-1 winners over Germany on Wednesday (November 23) while Saudi Arabia toppled Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday (November 22).

The biggest result of the World Cup so far was when Spain thrashed a sorry Costa Rica 7-0 in Group E. It has not been all goals and excitement though as viewers have also seen three goalless draws and endured controversial VAR decisions.

With the second lot of games for the first two groups, Group A and Group B, set to kick-off, including England and Wales’ reintroductions, the group stages of the 2022 World Cup are beginning to finally take shape. Here is everything you need to know about the schedule of play for Friday (November 25).

Who is playing in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 today?

Advertisement