It’s a nervy end to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group stages this week and for Wales it’s none more so as they stare at an early flight back to the UK, should things not work out against an England team that were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw in their last game against the USA. England vs Wales is the final group game for both teams before the round of 16, with kick off at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium , Doha taking place at 7pm GMT.

For England, a draw against Wales will be enough to ensure the Three Lions a safe passage into the round of 16 instead of relying on tie-break situations in the group’s other game between the USA and Iran. England currently sit top of Group B with four points in the group, one point more than Iran in second place and two more than the USA .

England will hope that both the USA and Iran play to a draw and that there is no major swing in goal difference between the teams. Should England beat Wales however, their passage into the next round of the World Cup would be confirmed by topping the table with seven points.

Wales however have a bit more of an uphill climb to make it into the round of 16. Having been beaten by Iran 2-0 in their second group stage game, Wales must beat England and then hope that there is a favourable goal difference in the USA and Iran game in order to take second place in the table.

Wales though will be without their goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his sending off in the group game against Iran. His dismissal in the 86th minute many believe led to a second wind from the Iranian team, who scored in both the 98th and 101st minute of stoppage time to increase their chances of making it into the last 16.

Where can I watch England v Wales in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B game between England and Wales will be screened live on BBC One from 6pm this evening, featuring pre-game punditry and analysis ahead of a 7pm kick off.