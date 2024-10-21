Desborough Conquerors Basketball Club thrive after Covid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Basketball has certainly come to the town of Desborough as Desborough Conquerors Basketball Club has continued to grow and thrive.

The club was first started at the end of 2019, with only 3 senior players and after Covid, began to grow quickly, reaching enough players to enter a team into the Leicestershire Basketball League, during the 2023/24 season.

Having had a successful competitive season, the summer saw the club continue to attract players, both experienced and new to the game and having just started the 2024/25 season, has now entered two teams into the league.

The club very much emphasises character building, both on and off the court, such as team work, working hard and putting others first, by using Biblical principles. It also develops players' skills and encourages people of all abilities and ages to play the game of Basketball.

If anyone is interested in finding out more, please contact Nathanael by email [email protected] or by contacting the club via Facebook.