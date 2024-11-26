Leicestershire CCC will return to Kibworth Cricket Club in 2025 for a third consecutive summer

Kibworth Cricket Club (Google)

Leicestershire CCC will return to Kibworth Cricket Club for a third consecutive summer as part of their Metro Bank One Day Cup schedule in 2025.

Following a second successful fixture at the idyllic outground last season – which saw a 25.6 per cent increase in attendance - Fleckney Road has been confirmed as the host venue for the Foxes’ 50-over clash with East Midlands rivals Notts Outlaws on August 13.

Leicestershire won their inaugural First Team fixture in Kibworth in 2023 thanks to Sol Budinger’s blistering maiden hundred, while the opener top-scored with 70 as the Foxes were edged out by Surrey last time out.

Commenting on the fixture, CEO Sean Jarvis said: “We saw the appetite for a First Team fixture at Kibworth continue to grow last summer, so we’re thrilled to get another date in the cricketing diary for 2025.

“We’ve seen the success of outground fixtures across the country, and the feedback from our Members has been extremely positive. Our goal now is to build on the work of the previous two seasons and make next year our best visit yet.”

Geoffrey Page-Morris, Chairman of Kibworth CC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Leicestershire back again in 2025, especially with the added incentive of staging one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

“It’s been a privilege to host Leicestershire during the past two seasons. There’s a real buzz around the club in the lead up to the fixture and it becomes a day for the entire local community to savour.”

Ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks.