Dunton Bassett CC are crowned champions

Dunton Bassett secured the Division Six East title last weekend

Dunton Bassett clinched the Leicestershire & Rutland League Division Six East title with three games to spare after they beat Asian Sports 3rd by three wickets.

Knowing that Dunton were one win away from clinching the league title, the hosts put the opposition into bat after winning the toss.

Karan Baria took an early wicket, however Asian Sports continued to score runs at a quick pace.

It looked as though they were on for putting up a score of 250-plus but an inspired bowling change, bringing on spinners from both ends slowed down the run rate.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, the opposition were all out for 193 in the 38th over as Simon Chapman finished on figures of 4-34 from his six overs.

Having been set a target of 194 to win, the hosts started off the run chase cautiously.

Both openers putting on a stand of 26 before Mayur Champac chipped the ball straight to mid-wicket.

With the score on 89-4 at the halfway stage and the hosts requiring 105 runs to win, Niral Popat walked into the middle.

Popat showed positive intent from the very first ball he faced, he scored freely, hitting boundaries to all parts of the ground.

Good partnerships in the lower middle order and Popat’s match winning innings of 75 not out sealed the win in the 37th over, securing the title and promotion.

And captain Neil Popat could not hide his emotions at the end of the match.

“I am honoured to have represented Dunton Bassett Cricket Club as captain,” he said.

“Not only did we get promoted, but we also deservedly won the league with three games to go.

“Credit goes to all the players who have played for the club this season.