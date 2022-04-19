Defending champions Kibworth all set for new campaign

Seth Brown hits out on his way to 75 for Kibworth in their friendly win over Burton Latimer. Picture by Andrew Cooper (www.andrewcooperphotographer.co.uk)

Kibworth will be looking to defend the crown they won last year and they open their campaign with a home encounter against Barrow Town.

The reigning champions continued their preparations for the summer with a decisive 225-run success over Northamptonshire League side Burton Latimer last weekend.

Batting first, Kibworth racked up a huge 320-8 from their 45 overs with runs being scored all the way down the order.

Seth Brown struck 75 from 62 balls while Freddie Bashford wasted no time in scoring 65 as he did it from 41 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes.

There were further contributions from Mahang Patel, who struck 59 from 57 balls, and Ed Wall who was unbeaten on 28 at the end.

In reply, Burton were skittled for just 95 in 16.5 overs with David Shelford (44) the only visiting batsman to reach double figures.

Bashford (4-56) was the pick of the Kibworth bowlers while Ellis Hanger chipped in with 2-10.

Lutterworth are preparing for life at a higher level after they were promoted to the top flight as Division One champions last year.

Lutterworth played two friendlies in the space of 24 hours over the Easter weekend.

They beat Leicester Ivanhoe by 28 runs on Saturday.

Michael Turns (54) and Charlie Hack (51) led Lutterworth to 210-7 in 40 overs before Jack Sutherland took 4-19 as Ivanhoe were bowled out for 182 in reply.

And 24 hours later on Easter Sunday, Lutterworth took on Leicestershire's Under-18s and were beaten by 33 runs.

The county side racked up 238-9, despite the efforts of Stanley Williams (4-39) and Lutterworth were then dismissed for 205 with Sam Blockley (56) and Turns (54) leading the way.

Lutterworth begin life in the Premier Division with a home clash against Langtons.