CRICKET: Paton steals the show on Bowden's President's Day

Bowden Cricket Club staged their successful President’s Day last weekend. The event was backed by shirt sponsors Andrew and Kathryn Cartwright of Wingates Gallery who posed for the camera with the players of the Bowden XI and President’s Invitiational XI. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Bowden enjoyed a thrilling two-wicket win against an Invitational XI on the club’s President’s Day on Sunday.

Batting first as per tradition, club president Steve Oldfield’s XI racked up 223-6 declared with Desborough's Lee Pollard leading the way with 65.

Bowden’s Saturday second team captain Dan Wenlock contributed a brisk 53, Kibworth’s Simon Munden added 23 and Bowden’s own Freddie Wilson and Flora England 18 and 21* respectively.

Matt Craven hit a brilliant century for Kibworth. Picture by Andrew Cooper (www.andrewcooperphotographer.co.uk)

A bumper crowd at the recreation ground, including representatives of the club’s shirt sponsors Wingates Gallery, enjoyed a spirited chase.

Bowden’s club XI lost four early wickets as Desborough’s Riley Marshall (7-1-31-1) and North Kilworth’s Nathan Thurston (6-1-33-2) found success.

However Bowden’s first team stalwart Anthony Paton held fast and, accompanied by youngsters Jack Bellamy (18), Harry Wilford (20), and Seb Fernandes-Smith (21), took Bowden to the brink of victory.

Despite a late flurry of wickets for Karl Pollard (3.4-0-25-3), Bowden reached their victory target of 224-8 with man-of-the-match Paton finishing unbeaten on 116 from 88 balls.

A day earlier, Bowden 2nd claimed a nail-biting one-run win over Barton Seagrave at the Rec in Division Seven of the Northants League.

Batting first, Bowden posted 220-6 with Karl Pollard batting most of the 45 overs before falling for 83 while skipper Dan Wenlock (47) and Charlie Standley (23no) also scored well.

Bowden were able to take wickets regularly in Barton’s reply but were wayward with the ball, allowing the opposition to score freely so they were always up with the required rate – after 15 overs the score was 75-3.

It fell to veteran spinner Lee Wilson (10-2-32-4) to exert some control. Alongside Jonathan Powell (10-0-52-3) they took Bowden to the brink of victory with the visitors 150-8 after 30 then 175-9 after 35 overs.

However Bowden became blasé and appeared to lose their concentration, allowing the established batsman Gautham Adusumilli (who would finish unbeaten on 81) far too much of the strike.

Entering the 43rd over, the visitors required nine to win and eight to level.

Young Seb Fernandes-Smith (8-0-40-2) was entrusted with bowling it and, with Barton one run short of a tie, his final ball was full, fast and straight as he trapped the batsman in front lbw to seal the win with Barton all out for 219.

In Division Three, Bowden’s first team were unable to make it back-to-back wins as they went down by seven wickets at Northampton Saints.

Batting first, Bowden found themselves 27-5 after 15 overs and had it not been for a stand of 87 between Alex Frith (43) and Josh Bott (42) their final total of 131 would have been a lot smaller.

In the reply, Jack Bellamy took a wicket and Bott (10-6-12-2) gave them a glimmer of hope but Elliot Patterson struck an unbeaten 51 to guide Saints to victory on 136-3.

Kibworth are through to the final of the Leicestershire County Cup after a closely fought match against Langtons, which went down to the last over.

Kibworth were set 216 to win after Aadil Ali (2-29) and captain Darren Shaw (1-27) had done a good job with the ball.

And the Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division leaders went on to seal a five-wicket win.

Luke Spence struck 51 and Charlie Page-Morris added 26 but it was Matt Craven (pictured) who stole the show as he hit a six to win the match in the last over and also take him to a brilliant 105 not out.

Dunton Bassett can secure promotion from Division Six East in the Leicestershire & Rutland League this weekend.

Dunton’s superb season continued with a seven-wicket success at Leicester Caribbean 2nd last Saturday.

The hosts elected to bat first and an early wicket from Jonathon Fox and a tight spell from Karan Bari meant that they got off to a slow start.

With rain causing a stoppage, the game was shortened to 31 overs per team.

Two wickets from George Finn and a run out soon after sent the middle order packing and that was followed up by three crucial wickets from Daxesh Bari including a catch of the season contender from Fox.

With 156 posted by the hosts, Mayur Champac started the chase in full force.

Pete Dixon (27) came to the crease and hit a few early blows which meant the chase was on.

But Champac struck an extraordinary 104 not out with 10 fours and one six as Dunton reached the target in the 27th over.

They can now look forward to a home clash with Illston Abbey 2nd on Saturday where they will look to clinch promotion.

Dunton 2nd had a tough afternoon against promotion-chasing SPA in Division Eight East.