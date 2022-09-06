CRICKET: Dunton keep their hopes alive as Bowden juniors celebrate a fine season

Bowden Cricket Club's junior section held their presentation evening last week

Tom Clift’s scintillating spell of 6-21 from 10 overs helped Dunton bowl their opponents out for just 84 in 25 overs.

And Dunton wasted no time in finishing the job as Mayur Champac (38), Ben Sercombe (23no) and Clift (12no) got them over the line in the 12th over to leave them just 10 points behind LCS with two games to go.

Dunton 2nd finished their season on a high, posting 302-4 against Ketton 2nd.

Braybrooke had a defeat and a win in their two most recently Sunday friendlies

Dave Archibald struck his maiden century for the club with 106 not out as he shared a 172-run partnership with Louis Patrick (58), who scored his maiden senior half-century.

In reply, tight bowling meant Ketton got nowhere near the target as they closed on 150-5 with the wickets shared by the bowlers.

Bowden CC held their Junior Awards evening last Friday to celebrate their successful 2022 season.

There was a fantastic turnout of support with a number of players receiving awards.

In addition, all of the Kwik Cricketers received individual medals.

The award winners were as follows:

Under-11 - Player of the Season: Max Phillips; Batting: Noah Dean; Bowling: Oscar Colley; Most Improved: Martha Hall.

Under-13 - Player of the Season: Tom Southwood; Batting: Oliver Lawrence; Bowling: Sami Wilson; Most Improved: Phoebe Goodman & Oliver Horne.

Under-15 - Player of the Season: Jack Gray; Batting: Freddie Wilson; Bowling: Milo Cosgrove; Most Improved: James Parry.

A virtuoso performance by young all-rounder Jack Gray spurred Bowden to victory over Isham & Wellingborough Indians 2nds in their post-season play-off quarter-final in the Northants Cricket League.

The prodigy hit an unbeaten 32 to help steady a flagging Bowden innings then bowled a miserly spell with the new cherry to thwart the visitors.

Bowden batted first and compiled 200-7 in 45 overs but struggled early on.

There were some useful contributions from the younger members of the team with Archie Powell (33), Gray (32no) and Caleb Fox (14no) ensuring Bowden set a reasonable target.

In reply, Isham never really threatened, finishing on 142-9 in their 45 overs as Gray (2-15), Harry Wilford (3-14) and Micky Brammer (4-28) all bowled well.

The result means Bowden will host Podington in the semi-finals this Saturday.

A depleted Bowden 2nd saw their season end as they were beaten by Rothwell 2nd in their quarter-final.

It was tough going for Bowden as Rothwell racked up a big score of 257-3 in 45 overs, despite the efforts of Milo Atkinson (2-39).

In the reply, captain Dan Wenlock (35) and Sid Lawrence (81) put up some stern resistance but they were eventually bowled out for 170.

Braybrooke came up against a good side at Laughton & Mowsley in one of their recent Sunday friendlies.

The hosts won the toss and plundered 294-6 on a very dry wicket and fast outfield.

It was a tough day for the bowlers but Hugh Hackett bowled well with figures of 8-2-24-1 and teenager Seth Fox managed to get 2-20.

In reply, Braybrooke got off to a cracking start with Miten Prajapati finding the boundary regularly on his way to 57, supported by Jake Underwood (20).

Chris Tyrrell’s clean hitting also found 12 boundaries on his way to 59 while Richard King added 30.

The total of 220 all out was a valiant attempt but still way short of the target resulting in a loss by 74 runs.

The following week at Fleckney, Braybrooke won the toss and batted first and made another good score of 229-7.

Hackett scored a fluent 100 not out, supported by Charles Handy (53).