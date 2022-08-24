CRICKET: Dunton and Bowden keep their promotion hopes alive

The local cricket news

Asian Sports won the toss and elected to bat and they posted 173-8 with Karan Bari (3-28) and Aaron Smalley (3-49) being the pick the bowlers.

Dunton got off to a flying start in reply as Ben Sercombe (57) and Mayur Champac (30) put on 79 before the first wicket fell.

Niral Popat added an important 23 before Smalley hit an unbeaten 19 as Dunton knocked off the winning runs with seven balls to spare.

Bowden’s first team held their nerve to win a tense affair by 22 runs at Isham & Wellingborough Indians 2nd but results elsewhere mean promotion from Northants League Division Four is a long-shot with one round of matches remaining.

Having lost the toss, Bowden were unsurprised to be inserted on an unexpectedly damp, slow pitch and run-scoring was tough.

Skipper Fran Finnemore struck 29 before opener Anthony Paton, and Charlie Standley upped the rate with aggressive running.

When the former fell for a well-made 43, Josh Bott furthered the momentum with clean hitting.

He and Standley (37) put on 60 for the fifth wicket with Bott finally dismissed for an even 50 from only 33 balls.

A flurry of wickets fell in the last five overs but Ryan Wilson struck what would prove to be a vital 15 not out as Bowden posted 216-9 in their 45 overs.

Needing a victory to ease their own relegation fears Isham’s batsmen approached the chase aggressively and, despite losing a couple of early wickets, maintained the run-rate.

It was the introduction of Harry Wilford (10-2-25-2) and Ryan Wilson (10-1-32-1) who put the brakes on the scoring with controlled spells.

The game was in the balance but Bowden held their nerve with Isham bowled out for 194 in the penultimate over with Lee Linnett (9.2-0-39-3) and Micky Brammer (5-0-33-1) both bowling well.

Bowden still sit fourth in the league and can finish no lower – meaning a home quarter-final in the post-season play-offs beginning in a fortnight.

However promotion fate is out of their hands. To go up, Bowden will have to win at home against Podington on Saturday, hope leaders Brixworth 2nds beat second placed Old Northamptonians 3rds and third-placed Wellingborough OGs are beaten by Carrib United,

Bowden 2nd piled on the runs as they claimed a huge win over Finedon Dolben 4th at Station Road.

Skipper Dan Wenlock (94) and Sid Lawrence (52) put on 136 for the second wicket before Sam Gomez took over with a big-hitting 101 to help Bowden to a huge total of 339-6.

The bowlers then took centre stage as Finedon were skittled out for 126 with Tony Roberts (3-28), Jack Gray (2-32), Lee Wilson (2-8), James Parry (1-27) and Jenni Powell (1-28) all amongst the wickets.

With such dominant performances in the last two matches the team know that one more win against bottom side Podington 2nd will complete the great escape and secure their place in Division Eight.

Bowden’s Sunday team beat Wakerley & Barrowden by six wickets in an away friendly.

The home team won the toss and started well before Jack Gray got the first wicket with an outside edge and superb one handed diving catch at second slip by John Hyman.

Reuben Thornton was the game changer though, with a career best 7-26 runs from just overs, which prompted a collapse to 111 all out.