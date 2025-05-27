Cricket Legends Unite to Raise Funds for Rainbows Hospice

Former England player and selector Geoff Miller OBE conducted a Q&A session with ex-England captains Graham Gooch OBE and Mike Gatting OBE (L-R).

Former England captains Graham Gooch OBE and Mike Gatting OBE were among those in attendance

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary names from the world of cricket came together at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Wednesday 21st May for a fundraising dinner in aid of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Hosted by events management agency Champions (UK) plc, a long-time patron of Rainbows, the event featured former England captains Graham Gooch OBE and Mike Gatting OBE, along with former England player and selector Geoff Miller OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned broadcaster and ex-England cricketer Jonathan Agnew MBE, much-loved for his instantly recognisable commentary on the BBC’s Test Match Special, was the master of ceremonies for a hugely successful evening.

Legendary Olympian Derek Redmond – perhaps best known for finishing the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games with his father's support after sustaining a torn hamstring during the 400m semi-final – showcased another string to his bow in hosting an auction, with proceeds going to Rainbows to support the charity in brightening short lives.

John Hayes, Champions CEO, was left thrilled by the success of the evening. He said: “We’ve supported Rainbows for many years now and every year our focus is on improving the amount we’re able to raise for such an incredible cause.

“We’re delighted to have contributed over £2.5million to date, and this event was yet another opportunity to increase that amount further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To bring together so many huge names from cricket, a sport we’ve always had very close ties with, to look ahead to the new season was also brilliant for myself and everyone who attended.

“Champions has always had a culture of giving back, and it’s brilliant that we’ve been able to do so once more tonight – both in terms of raising funds for Rainbows and hosting a fantastic event for our contacts and clients.

“We look forward to supporting Rainbows for years to come.”