Celebrating 50 Years of Harborough Town Juniors by remembering where it started

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of Harborough Town Juniors, the grassroots youth football initiative started by local resident Douglas (Doug) Vye in 1975.

What began as one team created for his football-loving son has grown into a community institution, helping shape the lives of thousands of young players in the Harborough area.

Douglas Vye founded Harborough Town Juniors after recognising the lack of local opportunities for young footballers, including his own son, Darran. With the support of his wife, Wendy Vye, who served as club secretary, the first Under-9s team played friendlies before joining a Leicestershire league as an Under-10s side. That small team quickly inspired a movement, with teams soon expanding across age groups from Under-9s to Under-16s.

Today, Harborough Town Football Club is a vibrant part of the community, with youth and senior teams playing at Bowden Park. Though Doug’s health has declined in recent years, his passion for the club he founded remains strong. He still attends matches to support the first team when he can, a testament to his lifelong dedication to the game and his town.

The U-10s team when they started to play in the league.

“This all started because there was nothing for the kids,” said Doug. “We just wanted them to have the chance to play.”

To mark this milestone, the Vye family and supporters are calling for the club and local community to acknowledge Doug’s immense contribution, a legacy that lives on in the players, coaches, and fans who’ve passed through the club over five decades.

Harborough Town Juniors and Doug Vye’s impact go far beyond football. They’re about building confidence, friendship, and a sense of belonging for young people in the community.