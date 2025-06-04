Asfordby Vipers win the Chairman's cup final
On Sunday 18th May, Asfordby U14 Vipers put in an incredible performance at Beaumont park in the Chairman's cup final, They beat Houghton Rangers from the league above 5-1 in a dominant display. A brace from Rory Hallam and Lewis Tyler and a goal from James spence ensured they finished off the season in style.
Team; Conor Quinn(c), Leon Berry, Rory Hallam, Lewis Tyler, Viththeesh Lingatharan, Cohen Cole, Alfie Cole, Tom Cursham, Noah Franklin, Dillon Elliman, James Spence, Rhodri Clark, James Williams, Noah Saunders, Harry Scatchard, Marley Carter and James Townsend.