Asfordby Vipers win the Chairman's cup final

By paul berry
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Asfordby Vipers cup winners.
Asfordby vipers U14 team put in an incredible performance to win 5-1 at Beaumont park in the Chairman's cup final.

On Sunday 18th May, Asfordby U14 Vipers put in an incredible performance at Beaumont park in the Chairman's cup final, They beat Houghton Rangers from the league above 5-1 in a dominant display. A brace from Rory Hallam and Lewis Tyler and a goal from James spence ensured they finished off the season in style.

Team; Conor Quinn(c), Leon Berry, Rory Hallam, Lewis Tyler, Viththeesh Lingatharan, Cohen Cole, Alfie Cole, Tom Cursham, Noah Franklin, Dillon Elliman, James Spence, Rhodri Clark, James Williams, Noah Saunders, Harry Scatchard, Marley Carter and James Townsend.

