Asfordby Vipers win the Chairman's cup final

Asfordby vipers U14 team put in an incredible performance to win 5-1 at Beaumont park in the Chairman's cup final.

On Sunday 18th May, Asfordby U14 Vipers put in an incredible performance at Beaumont park in the Chairman's cup final, They beat Houghton Rangers from the league above 5-1 in a dominant display. A brace from Rory Hallam and Lewis Tyler and a goal from James spence ensured they finished off the season in style.