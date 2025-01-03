This company is offering the chance to win a £30,000 kitchen makeover for just £1

A £30,000 kitchen makeover would be a dream come true for some homeownersA £30,000 kitchen makeover would be a dream come true for some homeowners
Dream prize giveaway company BOTB is well known for its luxury car competitions - but some of the lifestyle prizes are pretty special too

Imagine having a £30,000 budget to spend on your dream kitchen. Marble work surfaces, high-tech appliances, minimalist luxury, or maybe cottage chic?

That's the prize BOTB, the luxury giveaway company, has announced recently.

It's a prize draw someone could win with a single ticket. And tickets cost just £1. Some people will buy more than one ticket, but there's no need. It only takes one ticket to win.

In case you don't actually need a new kitchen, you could opt instead for the cash alternative. BOTB will be happy to give the winner a £30,000 cheque to spend on anything they fancy. It could be a house deposit, a luxury holiday, or a fancy car.

The kitchen makeover prize is one of dozens on the BOTB site. Cars you can win for less than £1 include the new Renault 5, with £2,000 per month throughout 2025 for just 90p and a Mini Cooper S Sport for 95p.

Meanwhile the other big lifestyle prizes up for a £1 ticket include a £30,000 dream wedding, a six-seater hot tub and £10,000, or a Tiffany engagement ring and £15,000.

All you need to do is visit the site, choose your prize draw, buy a ticket, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

