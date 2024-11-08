This 'brilliant' £50 multi-cooker is one of Amazon's best-selling products right now

The Russell Hobbs Good-to-Go 6.5L Electric Multicooker | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield takes a close look at the Russell Hobbs Good-to-Go 6.5L Electric Multicooker to see what all the fuss is about

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slow cookers have become something of a kitchen staple over the years, with people using them to cook up entire family meals while they get on with their day, with the food ready in time for them to eat whenever they get in.

They're a remarkably cheap, economical, compact, and easy way to provide family meals - just pop the ingredients in, turn it on, head out to work and come back to a house smelling gorgeous and a hot meal ready to serve.

It's understandable, then, that slow cooker fans are keen to move up to the next level in their culinary adventures and start looking at multi-cookers.

How to secure the deal before it runs out As of Thursday, November 7 the deal was 14% claimed, so there's still time The saving is 44% off the original price of £89.99 To buy one for just £49.99 on Amazon, click here

These can take the form of pressure cookers, air fryers, even halogen ovens - but slow cookers with more than one function seem to be the latest big thing.

Take this Russell Hobbs Good-to-Go multi cooker, for example. According to Amazon it's one of their best-selling products right now, and that's probably because it's nearly half price for as long as stocks last.

Down from £89.99 to £49.99, it's a very compact bit of kit, resembling a traditional slow cooker, but with a digital panel on the base, and a detachable cooking pot that can be popped in the dishwasher.

The fact you can put the whole pot in the dishwasher is such a bonus | Amazon

With 750 watts it's every bit as powerful as a typical slow cooker, but it also has other functions that can come in handy for preparing meals from start to finish.

Its eight functions include searing, steaming, boiling and roasting. This means you can not only slow cook a stew, for example, but you could brown the meat and onions off before you start.

Steaming vegetables will be a doddle, and its "keep warm" function means you can get a meal ready, then sit back and enjoy it whenever you have time to eat.

The roasting function will come in handy for lots of people | Amazon

One customer was so happy with her recent purchase that she wrote: "I was a bit concerned about how it would change my cooking (I prefer gas hobs), however, this is brilliant!

"Honestly, it's so good! I'm a bit embarrassed that I am raving about a kitchen item, but I'm willing to be embarrassed!

"It's so light & easy to use & cleaning is a doddle. I highly recommend it!"

Other customers say the metal connectors that the base hooks up to make it tricky to hand wash, but generally the reviews are very positive, with nearly 1,300 buyers giving it a 4.5-star rating.

To find out more or to catch the limited-time deal, click here.