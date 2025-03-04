The £3 SIM deal that can save you money when you go abroad

A man who twice failed to provide a PIN code for his mobile phone after being stopped at Belfast International Airport has been given a suspended prison term. Picture: pixabay (generic image).

A new series of ultra cheap SIM deals have arrived and one is endorsed by Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert site

A new SIM deal is offering a full gigabyte of data and no contract for just £3 a month.

The deal comes with a hidden benefit that could save you money on your holiday. The deal already comes with free calls and texts but SIM provider Mozillon will also allow you to use your phone data in the EU.

It is a useful deal for those on one of the major UK networks who charge for using a phone in the EU. EE, Three, Vodafone and Sky Mobile charge £2 a day or more to use your phone abroad, leading to costs of over £28 for a two-week holiday in Europe.

Only O2 offers no data roaming in European destinations out of the listed phone providers, meaning an extra unwanted payment for holidaymakers when they leave the UK.

The £3 deal uses the EE network for 4G and 5G coverage but it does not charge for use across the EU when you go abroad.

The £3 deal is on a non-contract basis that means you can use the SIM for 30 days. If you cancel before the 30 days is up you will not need to pay anymore.

The Mozillion deal is not the only ultra cheap SIM deal on the market. Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert has secured an even cheaper option with mobile phone provider Lebara. The deal costs just £1 for an impressive 50GB of data.

The Money Saving Expert deal is available here and costs £1 a month for eight months before rising to £9.99 after the initial discount period is over.

It is not the cheapest Lebara has ever offered the SIM card. It recently offered the 50GB SIM deal for just 42p per month. However, deal hunters are praising the rise in cheap mobile SIM deals.

A user of HotUKDeals says: “we really are in the promised land of cheap mobile deals! 100 minutes to the likes of Australia are easily worth £3 on their own. Unlimited calls & texts in the UK seemed worth £5 a few years ago. We really have to realise how good we have it mobile wise.”

You can see the Mozillion deal here and the Lebara deal here.