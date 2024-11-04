Look out for great deals on broadband this Black Friday | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our broadband expert casts his eye over the best broadband deals for this Black Friday

Black Friday takes place on 29 November but the first broadband deals are already here. Many people will be locked into a contract with their broadband provider but if yours is due for renewal this is the best time of year to get a new deal on broadband.

Before signing up to a broadband deal there are a few things to consider. There are a number of different types of broadband to choose from. The most common is BT’s standard broadband, or ADSL, which uses copper phone lines to deliver your connection.

ADSL is used for hard-to-reach-places that may not have faster fibre broadband options. As a result it is slower than fibre broadband.

Fibre broadband comes in two types. The first is full fibre broadband, which uses fibre optic cables from the broadband provider directly into your home for faster speeds.

Our favourite broadband deals for Black Friday Sky broadband 150mb/s broadband for £27 is the best value Black Friday deal at Sky. Get it here. Plusnet 900mb/s at £38 is one of the best ultra fast deals for gamers and streamers. Find out more here. TalkTalk’s 150mb/s broadband deal is £28 and comes with a free Amazon eero pro 6 router worth £109. See the deal here.

A slightly slower type of broadband is partial fibre, which uses fibre optic cables to a box on the street and then copper cables to connect the box to your home.

A third type of broadband is exclusive to Virgin Media, which uses fibre cables to a box in the street but does not use copper wires to connect to your home. Instead it Coaxil cables, which are part fibre and a lot faster than copper wires.

Broadband providers will allow you to enter your postcode to find out if the different types are available for you. Once you have established what type of broadband you want you can begin to browse the deals. Here are the best Black Friday deals on broadband from the major UK providers.

Sky broadband broadband for Black Friday 2024

Sky has a useful naming system for its broadband offering. The full fibre packages have a number after the name and that number is the speed of the internet. The Full Fibre 75 means you get 75mb/s speed.

The 75 is not the best deal you can get for Sky broadband however. For just £3 more a month you can get 100 and for a short time during Black Friday it costs £28 per month to get 150, meaning you can double your internet speed for just £3 extra per month.

The 500 option costs £34 per month and the top performing 900 option is £45 per month on the Sky website.

BT broadband broadband deals for Black Friday 2024

BT’s full fibre deals start from £30. That puts it at around the same price as Sky’s 150mb/s deal. The deal is for the 150mb/s and BT has a guarantee of minimum speeds of 100mb/s with this option.

It is £35 for the 500 option, which is just £1 more than Sky. BT also offers EE exclusive deals, which add on mobile benefits and a smart hub plus router to the deal.

BT is also offering free Xbox Pass access for a year with its full fibre deals. If you already have an Xbox this gives access to over 100 games and saves you £144 on the pass over the course of 12 months. Get the BT broadband deals here.

Virgin Media broadband deals for Black Friday 2024

Virgin Media’s M125 package promises average speeds above 100mb/s. It costs £25 for the package and comes on a shorter contract than that of Sky or BT.

It is £29 per month for the M250 package, which increases the available speed to 264mb/s. This is still slower than equivalent prices for Sky and BT but for £1 cheaper you can actually upgrade to the M350 option in the Black Friday sales. Again the shorter contracts give you more flexibility to change your provider more regularly and save money in the long run.

Virgin Media also offers a Gigabit broadband with ultra-fast speeds priced at £40 per month. You can see the deals here.

Plusnet broadband deals for Black Friday 2024

Plusnet may not be the biggest name in the market but it was voted Uswitch’s best broadband provider for 2024.

The 500mb/s option is priced at £32, which is £5 more than Sky’s offering. The 900mb/s is a good option at £38, making it one of the cheaper high speed options available on the market. This is a good option for gaming and streaming on multiple devices.

You can see the Black Friday deals by entering your postcode here.

TalkTalk broadband deals for Black Friday 2024

TalkTalk also offers an ultra fast broadband option for gamers and heavy usage households. The 900mb/s option costs £45, making it slightly more expensive than Plusnet. However, you do also get two Amazon eero pro 6 routers to help improve WiFi coverage across your household.

TalkTalk also matches Sky for the 150mb/s option, which is priced at £28 and comes with the Amazon eero pro 6 router, which would usually cost £109.

Full fibre 500 costs £35 a month and a is a solid mid-range option. You can see all of the deals here.

Hyperoptic broadband deals for Black Friday 2024

Hyperoptic is a more niche broadband provider but it has launched a number of tempting Black Friday deals. It has launched a massive 1GB offer £39 per month. It also says all broadband options are full fibre and have unlimited data, so you will not see your internet slow down if you are a heavy user.

It also has 500mb/s broadband for £36 per month and that drops to £33 if you sign up to a 24-month contract instead of a 12-month one.

You can see the deals here.

