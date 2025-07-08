The Sony speaker | Sony

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From high-end Sony and Sonos to bargain Anker options, we’ve picked the best portable speaker deals you can grab in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best portable speaker deal of Amazon Prime Day has arrived after several top brands cut the price of their compact sound devices.

The big summer shopping day has seen Bose, JBL, Anker and Sonos all drop prices on portable speakers but the best deal is on a high-end Sony portable speaker that you can get for £35.

Usually £55, the Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best small speakers on the market. Small and compact with a travel strap, it packs in plenty of sound technology including a Sound Diffusion Processor to spread sound further and more evenly. The speaker has up to 16 hours of battery life and is waterproof, dustproof and have a UV protection cover so that it can be used in bright sunlight.

The speaker can also be used for hands-free calling and is available in four colours.

Sony makes some of the best speakers and headphones on the market ant the XB100 is also one of the cheapest from the major brands in the Prime Day sale. For a cheap, compact and high quality speaker it is the best option in the Prime Day sale.

There are other good deals available for Prime Day. Sonos Roam 2 speaker is down from £179 to £129 - a 28% saving. The Sonos is voice activated using Alexa and 10 hours of battery life. It features Automatic Trueplay technology that fine-tunes the sound for each new environment.

Durable and waterproof, it can also be set up in the home to deliver level sound throughout a room or house. The Sonos is a high-end speaker packed full of technology and is the pick of the more expensive options in the Prime Day sale.

A mid-range option could be the Bose Soundlink portable speaker priced at £99, down from £149. The Bose speaker offers high-fidelity audio and deep bass for 12 hours on a single charge. The speaker also uses PositionIQ technology to sense the speaker orientation and automatically adjusts for the best sound possible

A fourth option by Anker is also the cheapest big name portable speaker on sale for Prime Day. It costs just £24.99 and is one of the lowest prices available on Amazon. It also has one of the longest playtimes on one charge at 24 hours.

It has dual neodymium drivers for extra bass performance and Anker says it helps to remove any sound distortion. Anker products are usually reliable and well built and at less than £25 it represents a bargain for Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker drops to just £20.99 in Prime Day sale £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Amazon’s Echo Pop is now just £20.99 — its lowest ever price — in the Prime Day sale, saving you 53% on the usual £44.99. This compact Alexa-powered speaker is perfect for playing music, controlling smart home devices, and more. You can also bundle it with a smart bulb for just £5 extra or a Tapo smart plug for £7, letting you kickstart your smart home setup for less. But hurry — this offer ends when Prime Day wraps up on Friday. Buy the Echo Pop on Amazon now