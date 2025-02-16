This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at the new toy craze Sonny Angels - what they are, why they’re so popular, and why you should buy them now.

Every now and then there’s a toy craze that completely takes over, and everyone - including adults - go crazy for.

In the eighties, grown-ups went mad for Cabbage Patch dolls, the nineties saw everyone ‘invest’ in Beanie Babies and more recently Jelly Cat plush toys were the must-have item. But now there’s a new toy on the block.

Sonny Angels are the must-have toy for collectors, and available to buy from Amazon. But what are they and why are adults buying them all before they sell out? Simply put, Sonny Angels are cute little cherub dolls from Japan. They wear different hats, outfits and come in blind boxes.

The Sonny Angels have series on different themse such as flowers, animals and vegetables with 12 toys in each series. Some of the series are limited edition for Christmas, Valentine's, and Halloween. You can also have “secret figures” that are rare and therefore even more collectable.

Toru Soeya, a toy manufacturer, created Sonny Angels, named after his own nickname, “Sonny.” Although these toys might seem designed for children, the company specifically markets them to women in their early to mid-20s as collectible items.

Are Sonny Angels girls or boys?

Sonny Angels are considered to be "boys" according to the official description. They are depicted as little angel boys who are meant to bring happiness and smiles to people. The tagline on the boxes reads: “He may bring you happiness’.

What is the most popular Sonny Angel?

The most popular Sonny Angel is the Rabbit. Not only is it a beloved staple of the regular series—he has also appeared in a number of limited series as well. There is also the Secret Bee from the Flower Series and the Secret Chef from the Sweet series.

How can I buy Sonny Angels?

Sonny Angels Pink Rabbit | Amazon

Amazon has a huge selection of Sonny Angels to choose from. Pieces start from as little as £7.99. Really rare Sonny Angels are being auctioned for over £500 on eBay like the limited edition Laudreee Series so you might want to jump on this latest toy craze now.

