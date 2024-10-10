Rochelle Humes wears £350 suede blazer but I found a more affordable alternative | Getty

Rochelle Humes recently stepped out in a stunning £350 suede blazer. Here's how you can get the look for less with some affordable alternatives.

Rochelle Humes has got the new season style locked down right now. Scrolling through her Instagram feed is a plethora quiet luxury style outfits. The one thing that I keep seeing The Saturdays singer wearing on repeat is suede.

In the past few weeks, Rochelle Humes has been spotted wearing the gorgeous brown suede blazer from De Savary Blazer £350 and the stunning Corrin suede trench coat from Ducie London £970 . Now if like you me, you have designer taste but a high street budget, then don't worry because I have searched the internet to find cheaper alternatives that will save you hundreds of pounds.

A suede jacket should definitely be on your radar for the new spring season, however for a more affordable option look for faux suede options instead. The suede jacket is a must have in your capsule wardrobe and can be paired with a classic jeans and a top outfit or draped over shoulders and worn with a slip dress.

Rochelle Humes wore her De Savary brown suede blazer with cream dress and matching brown shoes and bag. ASOS have a cheaper alternative, the ASOS real suede blazer in dark brown £170 .

The suede trench coat is all over Instagram and TikTok right now but it's not just Rochelle Humes who is loving the style. Molly-Mae Hague has also been spotted wearing a suede trench coat. For a cheaper version of the Ducie London suede trench coat try the Molly faux suede Trench coat £60 (normally £102) from online retailer Soera.

