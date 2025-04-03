Summer garden trend: I tried the Vonhaus Tivoli Faux Rattan hanging egg chair – but is it worth buying? | Vonhaus

Hanging egg chairs are the must-have garden trend this year – so I tested the Vonhaus version to see if it’s worth the hype (spoiler: it is).

The first glimpse of sunshine has us all thinking about summer – and getting our gardens in shape. This year’s must-have? The hanging egg chair.

After buying my first home late last summer, I’ve been filling my Pinterest board with garden inspo – and one thing keeps popping up: the hanging egg chair. It’s the ultimate statement piece for creating that perfect, cosy outdoor vibe.

I decided to try the Vonhaus Tivoli Grey Faux Rattan Hanging Egg Chair £169.99 to see just what all the fuss is about and more importantly if it's actually worth buying.

The grey Hanging Egg Chair has a faux rattan effect giving it a beautifully modern and sophisticated look that complements the rest of my grey garden furniture. Its versatility means it would work just as well indoors in a conservatory or sunroom.

Putting the egg chair together was really straightforward. It only took my husband 30 minutes to set up whilst I sat back and watched. The faux rattan has a realistic look, a textured finish, and is both durable and low-maintenance.

The cushions are comfortable and supportive, making the chair perfect for relaxing with a book and coffee, or glass of wine. All the family can enjoy it so far we seem to be fighting over whose turn it is to sit in the egg-chair.

The price is really affordable especially when you compare it to other egg chair’s on the market. The Singapore Hanging Egg Chair from Dunelm is currently £199 and the Hulmeville Double Egg Chair from Wayfair is £299.99.

The Tivoli Grey Faux Rattan Hanging Egg Chair is a great addition to any space. Its stylish design and durable construction offer a comfortable and luxurious experience at an affordable price.

Is it worth buying the Tivoli Grey Faux Rattan Hanging Egg Chair £169.99 - absolutely! The only downside is that the rest of the family will want to enjoy it too and you will sadly have to share it with them.

