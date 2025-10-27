Colour and size options are starting to run low - but there's still time to grab one | Regatta

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This cosy, versatile fleece is perfect for layering or casual wear and is available at a huge discount

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is an autumn bargain you won't want to miss, because it's a chance to buy a £70 fleece layer for just £14.

Currently selling in huge numbers on the Regatta website, the Branleigh Full Zip Fleece is included in the brand's ongoing mid-season sale - which promises up to 50% off.

However, this one has an incredible 80% off, which means it's possible to snap up a £70 jacket for the cost of a takeaway pizza.

The Branleigh Fleece is warm and practical - ideal as a layer | Regatta

The Branleigh Fleece comes in either grey or black, and it's perfect for layering on chilly mornings or wearing on its own during milder days.

It's crafted from high-pile bonded polyester that keeps you warm without adding bulk and it has practical design features like two lower zipped pockets let you carry essentials securely, while stretch binding at the cuffs and hem ensures a snug, comfortable fit.

Given its popularity, there aren't many sizes left, so click here to see if you can find your perfect size and colour combination before they all disappear.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

34 St John Design your bathroom in any colour at 34 St John £ 630.00 Buy now Buy now Most bathroom brands stop at a handful of greys and whites – but 34 St John’s new tool opens up a world of choice. You can try more than 2,000 shades on your vanity unit, from Farrow & Ball favourites like Hague Blue and Sulking Room Pink to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz. The interactive website makes it strangely addictive to experiment – one minute you’re testing a deep navy, the next a playful pastel or wood effect in oak or cashmere. The Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, made from solid wood with two-tier storage, starts at £1,749 and can be finished in any shade you choose. Try the tool and design your own at 34 St John