This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Keep the rain off or cast a shade with your own garden gazebo - perfect for parties or picnics, and less than £30

Let's face it the British weather has a habit of getting in the way of a good social gathering. If you're hosting a garden party, or preparing a picnic, there's a chance it's either going to rain on your rolls, or be so uncomfortably hot that your hummus will harden up.

It's a good idea, then, to prepare for rain or shine, and a gazebo is the perfect tool for the job. And it's actually possible to buy one, with sides, for £27.99.

This is a deal being offered by Wowcher right now, saving up to 65% on a 3x3m waterproof gazebo. It comes in two colours and three of the sides have windows, with the front panel having an opening system.

There's a similar gazebo on Wowcher for £29.99, but it comes in four colours and has cheaper delivery | Wowcher

The sides are removable, too, so it's perfect for creating a shaded area in your garden, or just a rain canopy to protect the precious pastries.

This particular model comes in white or grey, but if you fancied a different colour you could check out this slightly more expensive option at £29.99 which has four colour options.

Both gazebos are portable when collapsed, easy to erect, and have a sturdy steel tube frame.

Just watch out for postage prices. The cheaper gazebo has a more expensive delivery fee, which might make the more expensive one more appealing, especially given the colour choices.

Regardless, it's an incredibly cheap way to keep your family and your guests comfortable during the summer months.

