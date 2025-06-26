The Dangbei N2 Mini is a smart projector bargain - especially if you can catch Amazon's special offer | Amazon

A smart, compact projector with HD visuals, AI auto setup, and built-in streaming apps, the Dangbei N2 Mini delivers serious bang for your buck—and it’s now even cheaper with an Amazon discount.

If you thought high-end home cinema projectors were expensive, think again. Sure, you can buy one for less than £50 if you're brave, but to get one with true 1080p HD output, a built-in smart system with Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video and built-in immersive audio for less than £200 is quite incredible.

It's the Dangbei N2 Mini, and it's an absolute bargain before we start properly digging into the features, but it's when we take a closer look that it becomes even more impressive.

Because Dangbei has added its new InstanPro AI Image Setup technology, including Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, and Obstacle Avoidance.

Using AI to hone your setup is an obvious natural step for projectors, but to see it in such a low-priced projector is exciting, to say the least.

The beam can project out to 120 inches - but you'll need to be in low light for it to be at its best | Amazon

The N2 Mini sits on a nicely damped gimbal, which makes it easy to get the right angle. The InstanPro then takes over, scanning your screen - or wall, or the side of your camper van if you wish - and ensuring the image is as close to perfect as possible.

It'll beam out to around 120 inches, but you will start to lose a little definition at that size, and with only a 200 ISO lumen LED light source, you're better off using this in a darkened room, or outside at night. But the image is nice and crisp and colourful in the right conditions.

There's no built-in battery, which is completely forgivable for this price, but the 6w speaker has a Dolby Audio system, which makes the sound output more immersive.

Its compact remote control makes it very easy to use - but the AI setup is the real highlight | Amazon

It's fine, then, for watching around a campsite pitch, or for some casual sports coverage in the garden, but home cinema buffs and gamers might want to add a soundbar or sound system. And that's easy enough to do through a 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth. There's also an HDMI connector and a USB-A socket.

It's compact enough to fit in a rucksack, but only just, and the remote is neat enough to fit comfortably in the hand, without being too easy to lose.

Yes, there are smaller projectors out there and, yes, there are projectors out there with brighter lamps or larger speakers, or even built-in batteries. But it's the overall package that gives the N2 Mini its wow factor, especially when you factor in the low price point.

And that price, at the time of writing, is even more tempting thanks to a 15% discount on Amazon bringing it down to £169.15.

Dangbei has nailed it once again, with a really competent little projector that properly punches above its weight. And the fact it's an absolute bargain is the icing on the cake.

