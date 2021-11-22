Our favourite Black Friday UK broadband deals for 2021

Black Friday 2021 deals are coming thick and fast and in the case of broadband offers, superfast.

If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal this month then you’re in luck as there’s no shortage of discounts.

Big broadband players BT, Sky, EE, Virgin and TalkTalk and more have launched deals ahead of this year’s sales extravaganza Black Friday.

Here’s a look at a selection of the best broadband Black Friday deals to have launched so far....

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is essentially a massive sales event where hundreds of retailers offer discounts on thousands of products.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The annual event falls on the day after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Black Friday takes place on 26 November though that hasn’t stopped retailers from going early in offering discounted products under the promotion.

Best BT broadband Black Friday deals

BT is offering a range of ‘three months free’ deals when you sign up to a 24 month contract:

Full Fibre Essential - 36MB download / 10MB upload speed - £27.99 from month four

Full Fibre 100 - 150MB download / 30GB upload speed - £39.99 from month four

Full Fibre 900 - 900MB download/ 110MB upload speed - £59.99 from month four

Best Sky broadband Black Friday deals

Sky is offering a range of discounts on its new Sky Glass TV, as well as iPhone 13, Samsung phone and sim only plan.

There’s the option of getting Brilliant Sky Q and Superfast Broadband for a ‘best ever price’ of £32 a month for 18 months, with a £29.95 set up charge.

And for a limited time only Superfast Broadband is available for £25 a month for 18 months, with a set up charge of £19.95.

Best EE broadband Black Friday deals

EE has lowered the price of its broadband deals this month in the run up to Black Friday.

A range of deals are on offer, including:

Standard - 10Mb/s deal from £21.50 a month over 24 months

Fibre - 36Mb/s from £24 a month over 24 months

Full Fibre Max 900 - 900Mb/s from £55 a month over 24 months

Best Virgin broadband Black Friday deals

Virgin has slashed the prices of its broadband only offerings during the Black Friday period for 18 month deals, with a £342 saving on each:

M100 Fibre - £25 a month, down from £44

M200 Fibre - £31 a month, down from £50

M500 Fibre Broadband - £43 a month, down from £62

Best TalkTalk broadband Black Friday deals

TalkTalk is offering Fibre Broadband packages from £21 a month this Black Friday, in a range of deals over 18 month contracts: