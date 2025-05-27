Stylish and sophisticated men's fashion and grooming gifts ideas for Father's Day | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Father's Day gift ideas from Saville Row, Berghaus, Rydale and Rab

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fashion and grooming gifts make thoughtful and practical choices for Father's Day, allowing dads to feel stylish and well cared for. These items are the perfect and practical Father’s Day gifts for the dad who values looking good and smelling great.

This Father’s Day, treat him to the timeless elegance of the Savile Row Company with a luxurious grooming trio that speaks of sophistication and style. Start with the Savile Row Mayfair Eau de Parfum £89 , a refined fragrance that captures the essence of classic British tailoring bold, polished, and unmistakably masculine.

Complement it with the Mayfair Body Wash £32 , offering a rich lather and the same distinguished scent to elevate his daily routine. Finish the set with the Mayfair Beard Oil £32 , crafted to condition and soften while leaving a subtle yet lasting fragrance. A perfect gift for the discerning gentleman who appreciates quality and class.

Savile Row | Debenhams

This Father’s Day, elevate his outdoor style with a selection of functional yet fashionable menswear gifts perfect for adventure or everyday wear. Start with the Men's Rydale Overhead Fleece £15.29 a budget-friendly essential that delivers comfort and warmth for casual layering. For a more refined touch, the new Berghaus Explorer shorts £70 blends rugged practicality with smart design.

Rydale and Berghaus | Rydale and Berghaus

When the weather turns, the new Rab Agden Pants £80 these light and versatile all-round pants are perfect for days with unpredictable plans. Complete the look with the Rab Exion Hiking Pack £180 , a premium, durable backpack built for serious explorers.

Rab | Rab

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now