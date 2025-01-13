The latest Omaze dream house is an absolute stunner | Omaze

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The deadline is near for the first big Omaze draw of the year - you only have until Jan 26 to enter

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Year started with a bang for fans of the massive hose prize draws run by Omaze with one of its biggest competitions yet - the chance to win a six-bedroomed period home on the banks of the River Avon, in a picturesque village near Bath.

It's worth more than £4 million and features its own wine cellar, a greenhouse, an orangery, and a riverside garden. There's even a self-contained annexe over its large garage.

But all things come to an end, and this draw closes on Sunday, January 26. Some related bonus draws have already expired, but you still have a chance to go for the big one - if you’re quick.

And if you're thinking of taking a punt at winning this life-changing prize, Omaze has sweetened the deal with some discounts on the entries.

For the best odds, you need to start a monthly subscription, but you can cancel at any time. The minimum price is £10.

However, if you commit to a more expensive subscription, you get more entries for your money. A lot more in some cases.

We've taken a look at the deals to see which one offers the most entries for your money so, if you're serious about winning a new mansion, you will know which deal offers the best value.

The bathrooms are all lavishly fitted out | Omaze

Firstly, there's a way to get a free entry into the prize draw - with a postal vote. All you need to do is send your details on a postcard. But each postcard will only represent one entry.

Subscribers, even if they cancel their monthly commitment straight away, will get multiple entries. And the basic £10 subscription currently gives you 60 entries.

It is possible to buy entries without a subscription, but that's not as economical. For example, a £10 bundle will only give you 15 entries - at a cost of £1.50 each, compared to around 17p each for the subscription.

As always, Omaze's prize draw, which closes on January 26, will support an important charity, and this year the company has guaranteed a donation of at least £1 million to the British Heart Foundation.

To enter the draw, click here to visit the Omaze website and choose how many entries you would like to buy.