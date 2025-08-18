Late summer and early autumn are the perfect time to clean off your patio furniture | Amazon

The Karcher K2 Horizontal Pressure Washer is down to £49.99 at Amazon – a bargain entry point into the leading brand

With the summer season now ebbing away, but longer evenings still a feature for a while, it's a great time of year to polish off some jobs around the garden.

Blasting away muck from furniture and fences, lifting the dirt of patios, and blowing away the first fallen leaves is so much easier with a pressure washer - and we've found a bargain price for one of the best ones on the market.

The biggest brand in the UK when it comes to quality pressure washers is Karcher, and discounts on its popular products are not unheard of, but we've found a deal lurking in the Amazon daily deals list that makes one of the best compact Karcher machines an absolute bargain.

The K 2 Horizontal weighs just 3.5kg | Amazon

It's the K 2 Horizontal Pressure Washer, an almost iconic design, and one of the smallest and lightest pressure washers you can buy. With its 100 bar flow rate, it's ideal for blasting dirt away from patios, furniture, or cars.

These normally cost £89.99, but there's a 44% discount to be had right now, which brings the price down to just £49.99.

It's one of the cheapest ways to buy into the Karcher brand, and this pressure washer is compact and light, so it's ideal for people who are a little short on space. Or for people who have difficulty lugging large units around.

Its compact size makes it very easy to store | Karcher

You can even add detergents thanks to its suction mechanism, which is a great feature to see on a pressure washer weighing in at just 3.5kg. Adding a detergent makes it ideal for car washing, or for cleaning up your garden furniture before it's covered up for the colder months.

This is a limited-time deal so we don't know how long the discount will last for, or how many are in stock. But click here to find out more or to make an order.

