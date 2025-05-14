I tried Gtech home cleaning vacuum gadgets but how do they compare to my Shark vacuum cleaner | Gtech

If you are looking for a new vacuum cleaner then you need to read my review first.

I've recently added two Gtech products to my home cleaning routine. The Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum £199.99 and the Gtech AirRAM 2 Cordless Vacuum £229.99 and after using them both for a few weeks, I wanted to share my honest thoughts.

Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum

Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum | Gtech

Let me start with the Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum . In one word: amazing. I have a dog that sheds quite a bit, and I’ve tried several different vacuums for pets over the years. They either lost suction quickly, got clogged with hair, or were just too bulky to use comfortably on stairs or upholstery. The Multi K9 blew me away from the first use.

🆚 Quick comparison: Gtech vs Shark Gtech Multi K9

Pros: Excellent suction for pet hair, lightweight, long battery life, odour filter

Excellent suction for pet hair, lightweight, long battery life, odour filter Cons: Small dustbin, not suited for full-home vacuuming Gtech AirRAM 2

Pros: Quiet, smooth glide, good for large floors and hard surfaces

Quiet, smooth glide, good for large floors and hard surfaces Cons: No tools, limited reach for stairs or corners Shark Stratos Pet Pro

Pros: Strong on carpets, anti-hair wrap tech, flexible wand, good for pet owners

Strong on carpets, anti-hair wrap tech, flexible wand, good for pet owners Cons: Heavier and more expensive

It’s compact but surprisingly powerful. The suction is strong and consistent, and it handles embedded pet hair with no trouble at all. I used it on my carpeted stairs—normally a problem area for me—and I couldn't believe how much dog hair it pulled up.

The brush head made a huge difference, and the range of attachments helped me clean areas that are usually hard to reach. What I really love is how lightweight and easy to use it is. It doesn’t feel like a chore to pull it out for a quick tidy-up. It makes such a difference being cordless and the battery lasts a long time.

Also, it’s built for homes with pets, so the bin features a filter that actually helps reduce pet smells while you clean to keep your home smelling fresh. Once it’s full simply empty into the bin.

Gtech AirRAM 2 Cordless Vacuum

Gtech AirRAM 2 Cordless Vacuum | Gtech

Now, on to the Gtech AirRAM 2 Cordless Vacuum . It’s genuinely a good vacuum, the design is sleek and modern and it glides across the floor effortlessly. Battery life is excellent I was able to clean all of my house in a single. It’s also nice and quiet compared to many other vacuums I’ve used.

That said, while it’s a good product, I realised it’s not quite the right fit for me. I found it better suited for wide open areas and general surface cleaning, whereas I tend to need more targeted cleaning (like pet hair on furniture, stairs, and smaller spaces). For someone without pets or with mostly hard flooring, I think it would be ideal.

For whole-home cleaning, I still prefer my Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum £299.99 (£449.99) It’s a bit more expensive but it’s more powerful, better on carpets, and has features like a flexible wand and anti-hair wrap that suit my home better.

I highly recommend the Gtech Multi K9 Cordless Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum for anyone who owns pets or is looking for a powerful handled vacuum. While the AirRAM 2 is a good cordless upright vacuum with its own strengths, it just didn’t suit my personal cleaning style.

