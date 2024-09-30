Experts reveal the best running shoe for beginners in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We asked the industry experts for advice on finding the best running shoes on the market in 2024

A stunning Olympic summer in Paris saw the world’s top athletes compete for coveted medals in the greatest athletics event on the planet.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Successful Olympics and Paralympics inevitably see an increase in the number of people who want to pull on some running shoes and give it a go themselves. Whether it is a couch to 5k challenge or marathon training, every runner on the streets and on treadmills needs one essential item of equipment: the running shoe.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our sister title Athletics Weekly is the go-to place to find the best reviews, opinions and analysis of the best running shoe based on your ability and the nature of the run and we have asked the experts there to share their pick of the best running shoes on the market in 2024.

They include a beginner’s running shoe for those just starting out, the market’s best-selling all rounder and a choice for those who are a bit further down the track and want something to boost their speed.

Here are the results as shared by the experts. You can see the six best running shoes selections from Athletics Weekly here.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 41 is Nike’s best-selling shoe and the reason for that is that it does everything well at an affordable price. Nike says these are perfect as lightweight trainers for running on the road thanks to ‘dual air zoom units’ - pressurised air and textured fabric to reduce the impact of running on hard surfaces.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 is priced at £129.99 and has been hand-picked by the team at Athletics Weekly as one of the best on the market.

The Nike running shoes | Nike

The experts say: “This isn’t a supershoe with a deep stack of cushioning, in fact, in today’s market, it’s almost low-profile. This is fine and makes the shoe great for a little more feel of the road and works well for tempo sessions.

“The familiar waffle sole pattern is as good as ever and goes a long way into making this a versatile shoe for any surface, thanks to that excellent traction.It’s the classic we all know brought up to date with a reassuringly familiar feel.”

You can buy them here.

The ASICS Superblast 2 Paris has a timely name. The Olympics in the French capital in summer 2024 will have inspired runners across the world and ASICS says the Paris trainer is perfect for those who like to run at a faster pace.

The colourful, chunky sole at the back of the shoe offers a bouncy, cushioned run, according to the brand. The outsole is inspired by trampolines and the bounciness is designed to offer extra cushioning and help to supercharge runs.

The ASICS Superblast Paris | ASICS

Despite the chunky design the trainer is actually very lightweight, according to experts at Athletics Weekly. They say: “This could be a one-stop shoe for many runner’s weekly training, offering a nice balance of cushioning for the easy runs and a responsive yet lightweight feel for your faster efforts.”

The ASICS Superblast 2 Paris is priced at £200 and you can get it here.

The design of the Brooks Ghost 16 has been updated from older shoes. It is now lighter and more ‘breathable’ thanks to redesigned mesh on the upper part of the shoe. This is a running shoe that does everything right; there is cushioning for a comfortable run and the lightweight design makes getting started pain free and easy.

The beauty of the Brooks Ghost 16 is that it is capable on most surfaces and in any type of weather. It is a solid all-rounder and comes with a lower price than many higher end running shoes at just £135.

The Brooks Ghost 16 | The Brooks Ghost 16

The Athletics Weekly team says: “The latest version of the brand’s most popular model sees the addition of their range-topping DNA3 foam. This nitrogen-infused foam was previously used on the premium Glycerin shoe so now, being available at this price point sees a real boost for the shoe.”

Get the Brooks Ghost here.