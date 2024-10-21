Electric toothbrush deals: Prices have stayed incredibly low nearly a week after Prime Day

We’ve spotted huge savings on top-spec electric toothbrushes

Electric toothbrush deals were expected to end after Prime Day - but they’re still going strong with up to 68% off

According to manufacturers, electric toothbrushes can remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And that's a claim backed up by dentists.

They do cost a bit though. While you can pick up a manual toothbrush for a couple of quid, all-singing, all-dancing electric toothbrushes could set you back in excess of £500. We kid you not.

So it's good to see some big discounts on them from time to time, and there have been plenty of huge savings over the Amazon Big Deal Days when the event last week

Happily, though, a few of these deals have carried on. We didn’t expect them to last this long, but it's still possible to pick up a top-spec toothbrush for around £60.

Whether you need a top-spec toothbrush or not is up to you, but if you're in the market for an upgrade, or if you're tempted to treat your teeth to a thorough clean, these deals might just excite you.

For example, there's 68% off the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N, which usually costs £219.99. It has an accompanying app which tracks your oral hygiene routine, along with a travel case and three brush heads. It’s now £69.99

Philips fans can pick up a saving on a Sonicare toothbrush in either black or pink, with the £199.99 usual price knocked down to just £87.74.

So just in case you weren't quite ready to spend over £500 on a toothbrush, that's a bit of good news to start your day with.

This article was updated on Monday, October 21 to reflect altered pricings and deals