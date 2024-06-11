Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury £3 million home in Surrey is up for grabs in the latest Omaze charity draw - but is it your dream home and where are the previous winners now?

The latest home in Omaze’s charity draw is a five-bedroom rural mansion in Surrey worth £3 million. It comes complete with pool house, gym and sauna, as well as 1.4 acres of land with a wooded area. The lucky winner will be handed the keys to the mortgage-free home, along with £100,000 cash, plus stamp duty and legal fees will be covered.

The house, in Farnham, Surrey, boasts an outdoor kitchen with concrete worktops, built-in cupboards and a gas BBQ - as well as an outdoor open fireplace in the landscaped gardens.

Inside, the decor is natural wood and Purbeck stone with natural light pouring in and bouncing off the bright white walls, with the cream and chocolate colour scheme in the main living area giving a warm and homely vibe.

The Surrey edition of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK - the country's leading men's health charity, funding research into prostate cancer.

Omaze has raised £43m for charities since 2020 through its luxury home giveaways - but who are the previous winners, and did they keep the home?

Winners of an Omaze prize draw can choose to live in their new luxury home, rent it out for a hefty long-term income, or sell up and walk away a multi-millionaire.

‘Things like this don’t happen to people like me’

Chris Milnes, 60, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Dorset. | Omaze

Chris Milnes, 60, recently won the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Dorset and became the proud owner of a contemporary, three storey house with rainforest-inspired gardens.

He hadn’t told his family he’d entered the draw - leaving his wife and children utterly ‘speechless’ when they found out about his huge windfall.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever own a multi-million-pound house - I spent much of my childhood living in a council flat in Leeds - things like this don’t happen to people like me.”

But he revealed he was going to sell the house, and said: “The house in Dorset is obviously unbelievable - and we’ve also bagged £100k as part of the win, which would easily cover the running costs for this place for almost ten years, so we could stay here if we wanted to - but we’re going to sell up and cash in to release the huge sum of money from a sale - but we’ll all enjoy a big family holiday and party here first that's for sure.”

‘Manifesting the win’

Kevin Bryant, from Plymouth, won the £3.5m Cheshire House earlier this year, and he said he’d ‘been manifesting this win for ages, telling anyone who would listen that the house was already mine!’.

But he added: “When I came home from work to see the Omaze team outside my house - I still couldn’t believe my eyes!.”

He said: “This win changes everything for us - it gives us so many options - I might consider early retirement.”

‘We’ll enjoy it as a family for a bit’

Omaze Million Pound House Draw Cornwall winner Rose Doyle with husband Tony outside their new home. | Omaze / SWNS

Another recent winner, dinner lady Rose Doyle, from Birmingham, was the winner of the £3m Cornwall House, and she told Birmingham World: “I’ve been an Omaze subscriber for a while and to be honest, because I know I’ve entered every draw automatically, I don’t keep track of all the houses each time, so had no clue what we’d won at first. We didn’t think for one minute that we’d won a £3 million pound house there – things like this just don’t happen to people like us. When they confirmed the prize I was an emotional wreck!”

She said the win had been ‘life-changing’ and added: “I’m not sure what we’re going to do long term yet - we’ll definitely enjoy it as a family for a bit - whatever we decide to do, it's going to change all our lives for the better - it’s a true miracle.”

‘We’ll have to put a bell on our dog’

Michael Maher paid just £10 for an Omaze ticket and won a mansion and £100k in cash | Omaze / SWNS

A lucky dad from Luton bagged a £3m Somerset home, with his family moving into the six-bedroom home with a tennis court and woodlands.

Michael Maher, 53, and his wife, Amanda, had been renting a home with their teenage son and daughter, but after winning the Somerset home, he said: “This house is truly spectacular in real life, the open plan kitchen and living area is spot on for us and the garden is just incredible, it's so big we’ll have to put a bell on our dog otherwise we might lose him!”

How to enter

