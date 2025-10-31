Why TikTok can’t get enough of the compression packing cubes perfect for fitting more in your suitcase | Simplify Living

The Compression Packing Cubes from Simplify Living are a must-have travel essential.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve come across videos of travellers zipping up their suitcases in the most organised way. The stars of those clips? The Compression Packing Cubes from Simplify Living £39 (was £69) a travel hack that’s been dubbed “2025’s must-have” for anyone who loves to pack smart.

These cubes have gone viral for one simple reason: they turn the chaos of packing into something oddly beautiful and incredibly efficient. Each cube features a double-zipper design. You fill it up with your clothes, zip it closed, and then pull a second compression zipper that flattens everything down, squeezing out excess air and creating up to 60% more space in your suitcase.

Compression Packing Cubes from Simplify Living

Part of their appeal is aesthetic too. They come in a range of colours from minimalist greys to soft pastels and have a premium look that fits perfectly with the “clean-girl travel aesthetic” dominating social media right now. When you open a suitcase packed with these cubes, it feels more like unboxing a lifestyle than unpacking clothes.

Of course, some of the hype comes with a pinch of marketing sparkle. Compression cubes won’t perform miracles they can’t shrink a puffer jacket into the size of a T-shirt, and if you pack haphazardly, your clothes can still wrinkle. But when used properly, they genuinely help you stay organised, fit more in, and unpack faster at your destination.

