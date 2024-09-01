Aldi September offers range from household cleaning to DIY and renovation | Aldi

Aldi’s September Specialbuys focus on cleaning products and tools for renovation to herald in Autumn at bargain prices

Giving a home a cosy Autumn refresh may seem out of reach for anyone on a tight budget. Yet after a sneak preview at Aldi’s middle aisle for September, I’ve found an array of bargain solutions.

As the budget supermarket prepares to launch its next Specialbuys, I got a first look at what will be up for grabs during September and was surprised with its wide range of household essentials. Moneysaving deals span from specialist cleaning and laundry equipment to big brand paint and tools to renovate or redecorate a home without breaking the bank.

Equipment from well known cleaning firm Addis is even on sale. Five litre pots of Crown white emulsion paint will go for £12.99, although the regular price is more likely to be nearer £16 at other DIY and home improvement stores.

Statement candles and reed diffusers by Home Sanctuary are £3.99 in pretty containers too. As with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, there will only be limited stocks on the shelves, leading to queues forming to get hold of the most popular items. We take a first look below at some of the Autumn cleaning products, DIY tools and best special offers ahead of their release in Aldi stores nationwide.

Addis cleaning products at Aldi

Cleaning comes first before any redecorating can start. Even if it’s a light spruce up, it’s good to blow away the cobwebs by washing curtains, throws and pillows - but drying them can be an issue over the wet Autumn.

An Addis microfibre spray mop is being sold for £6.99 on the same date, which normally fetches up to £18 at other stores and online. It’s got a 700ml water tank so there is no need for a bucket.

“The microfibre mop locks in dirt and is completely machine washable,” said an Aldi spokeperson. “It’s effective on most hard floors.” They added that it is “every household's must-have” item.

Window Vacuum Cleaner at budget price

Among the bargains that stand out is an Ambiano Window Vacuum Cleaner. Also available from Thursday September 5, this gadget is £14.99.

Described as “essential for any home” and “great for cleaning car windows and shower screens”, the Ambiano is one of a number of window vacuum cleaners on the market. Prices usually start from £25 and go up to around £50 for top-end models.

Paint deals

Shoppers can save on essential white paint, always useful for ceilings and to brighten up walls. Along with the Crown five litre £12.99 offer in-stores from Sunday September 8, there will also be Deco Craft luxury paint for £6.99 in a range of colours.

Customers aren’t limited to white as they will have the choice of a green Smoked Olive, Saffron Gold, Chalky Grey or Peacock Blue shown here in the DIY Specialbuys section.

Stunning reed diffusers and candles

In terms of ambience around the home, Aldi is selling elegant Home Sanctuary reed diffusers for £3.99 each. Choose from ornate bottles that say Lounge, Bathe or Sleep on them in the Autumn Cleaning event on Thursday September 5.

More candles and tea lights are set to follow with a pumpkin theme later in the month. On sale from September 19, this Home Event will be in the run up to Halloween. There will even be a Hurricane Candle for £19.99 on sale that date.

Other big deals to look out for at Aldi

Among other highlights for the home in September, there is also a bulk buy offer of 32 Cushelle toilet rolls for £14.99 from September 5 and a handy folding step stool for £3.99 in the renovation event on September 8.

If preparing to do work on the home over the Autumn, a ratchet and socket set will be £8.99 along with a Dirt Buster Runner for £11.99 to help spruce up a home.

See all the latest Aldi Specialbuys here. Keep an eye out for Halloween theme bargains to come towards the end of the month.