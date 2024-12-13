Check out the unbelievable new price of this DJI self-flying drone

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tested the DJI Neo and thought it was a bargain - and that’s before this incredible price drop

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in October I tested the DJI Neo. And I remember at the time being bowled over by the price, but I'm simply staggered at the amount you can buy one for right now.

It's a new drone aimed at people who have perhaps never flown one before, or people who just want something they can whip out of their pocket at any given opportunity.

Unlike conventional drones, it doesn't actually need any sort of controller. You can fly it from an app in your phone, but it's set up to perform a series of pre-set routines aimed at capturing the perfect footage of you and your surroundings.

Read More We test a bargain drone that flies itself and follows you around

This is technology we've seen before in devices like the £300 Hoverair X1, but if you do hook the Neo up to a controller, it can be flown like any other drone. Up, down, left, right, etc. It can fly to a (legal) height of 120 metres and whiz through the air at up to 16 metres per second.

It's fair to say it was one of the best gadgets I tested in 2024, and that was when it cost a remarkable £169.99. But the price it's just dropped to on Amazon is a frankly ridiculous £119.

To save you doing the maths, it's a 30% discount, and that's pretty much unheard of in the drone world.

This remarkable view of Ashbourne, in Derbyshire, was shot with the DJI Neo | Gareth Butterfield

It's important to point out that the £119 price is only for the drone and a battery. It's actually all you need for taking the cleverest selfies on the market, or recording video of yourself traversing a mountain pass, but you won't get a controller at that price.

Disappointingly, the Fly More Combo, which bundles in a handheld controller, extra batteries and a charging station hasn't been discounted. It's still at £299.

There is a £50 discount off the price of a Neo with an extra battery included, and that's worth a look at £154, but if you want the full flying experience, and enough batteries to give yourself a long session, you'd need the combo pack.

That said, I still can't get over the amount of tech you get for £119, if you can catch Amazon's limited-time deal. You can always add the Fly More accessories at a later date, so don't miss what must be one of the best tech bargains of the year.