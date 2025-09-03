Luxury for less: Calvin Klein boxers and trunks now just £22.99 from Wowcher | Canva

Calvin Klein boxers are iconic and a must-have for every man’s underwear drawer.

Looking for the perfect balance of comfort, style, and value? Look no further than the Calvin Klein 3 Pack Boxers & Trunks Set. Right now, you can grab this premium set for just £22.99 (original price £44) from Wowcher with a huge saving of 48%.

And with Christmas around the corner, this deal couldn’t come at a better time. Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a practical and stylish gift, Calvin Klein underwear is always a win.

With such a great saving now’s the time to stock up on gifts for the men in your life whether it’s your partner, brother, dad, or a Secret Santa surprise. High-quality essentials like Calvin Klein underwear never go out of style, and at this price, it’s an opportunity too good to miss.

Ultimate Comfort - Made from soft, breathable cotton stretch fabric, these boxers and trunks are designed to move with you—perfect for all-day wear, from morning commutes to evenings at home.

Everyday performance - Stay confident with a moisture-wicking finish and a supportive, no-pinch waistband. Say goodbye to discomfort, scratching, or chafing.

Versatile style - Available in a selection of classic and modern colours, each pair features that unmistakable Calvin Klein logo waistband a timeless symbol of iconic style.

Easy care & fit - Durable and fuss-free, just machine wash and tumble dry low. With sizes ranging from S to XXL, there’s a perfect fit for most body types.

Why buy one when you can stock up? With three pairs in every pack, you’ll always have a fresh option ready to go. Multipacks not only save you money but also make for an effortless gift practical, stylish, and guaranteed to please.

