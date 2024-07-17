Ryanair Airlines Underseat Cabin Bag | Amazon UK

If you’re planning to jet away this summer but you haven’t got a bag within Ryanair and EasyJet’s cabin dimensions, never fear, we’ve got you covered.

Bag a bargain on Amazon Prime Day with these luggage deals - and rest assured that your new purchase will fit within budget airlines limits. But be quick, Amazon Prime Day deals end tonight (July 17).

Save 25% on this VMIKIV for Ryanair Cabin Bag which has a laptop compartment and anti-theft pocket, and fits under your seat for the flight. It’s £19.51 today. and is specifically designed to meet Ryanair's maximum under-seat bag size limit of 40x20x25cm.

At 15% off this ECOHUB 30L Cabin Bag in beige is perfect for EasyJet flights at 45x36x20 and will fit under your seat. It’s £16.14 and includes a detachable wet bag to pack toiletries or wet items. They grey, blue and black versions are also on offer.

And there’s 35% off this ECOHUB Ryanair Cabin Bag in grey, which is a backpack made from recycled materials, fits under your seat and is £32.29 today. It’s available on the Prime deal in a variety of colours, so you can pick one to suit your style.

