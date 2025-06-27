Breaking down in your car can be a nightmare - so a recovery service is well worth having

Comprehensive UK breakdown cover is now just £15 a year thanks to a Wowcher deal with Nova Direct – and it includes roadside, recovery and home assistance.

There is little in life more frustrating then breaking down in your car. A flat tyre, a steaming engine, a sudden warning light or a flat battery - when it happens, it can be inconvenient at best, or dangerous at worst.

Breakdown cover is something of a motoring essential, then. Setting yourself up with the right policy can ensure you can get back on your journey quickly, and that help is at hand to get you home or to work if you ever need assistance.

It can be a pricey purchase though. Basic plans from the RAC cost around £6 per month, and the AA's packages cost from around £7 per month. So you're easily looking at £70 per year, before you've selected any added extras.

That's why this deal on Wowcher is quite exciting. It bundles in all the key services, including home assistance, roadside assistance, local and national recovery, and out of fuel cover, for just £15. And that's £15 per year, not per month.

It's a deal offered by the award-winning breakdown service Nova Direct, and if you buy it through Wowcher, you'll unlock a 69% saving. So instead of the usual 12-month price of £47.99, it's just £15.

The cover you get for your £15 includes unlimited callouts, all makes of car and all fuel types, 24-hour support, and any car up to 3.5 tonnes is included.

There is a £40 excess on the £15 package, but you can avoid this if you go for the Gold package, which costs just £24.

But it really is just £15 for a year of comprehensive breadkdown cover if you take Wowcher up on their voucher deal. Click here to find out how.