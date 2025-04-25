Hundreds of thousands of young people take part in DofE activities every year | Craghoppers

Kitting out a teen for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award? Craghoppers is the DofE’s official partner and their range combines quality, comfort and value – here are the best bits.

Getting your teen ready for their DofE expedition can be daunting. Between waterproofs, fleeces, boots and breathable layers, the kit list quickly adds up – and not every family has drawers full of technical outdoor gear lying around.

That’s exactly why the DofE has teamed up with Craghoppers, a trusted British brand that’s been designing expedition-ready clothing for over 50 years. They’ve worked directly with the DofE for more than 15 years, creating affordable, durable and eco-conscious gear that’s properly up to the challenge.

Vanth Waterproof Jacket | Craghoppers

One standout piece is the Vanth Waterproof Jacket, currently reduced from £99 to £69.30. It’s made from AquaDry breathable fabric with fully taped seams, a storm-ready hood and a zipped security pocket for essentials. Shop the Vanth Waterproof Jacket here.

🥾 What is the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award? The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) is one of the UK’s most respected youth development programmes, open to all young people aged 14 to 24. It helps build confidence, character and life skills through a series of structured challenges: volunteering, physical activity, skills development and expeditions – with a residential added at Gold level. 🧗🏽‍♀️ In 2023–24 alone, more than 330,000 young people started their DofE journey, contributing over 4.7 million hours of volunteering to communities across the UK. The DofE is delivered in schools, colleges, youth groups, hospitals and even prisons, with the charity aiming to give 1.6 million more young people the chance to take part by 2026.

For layering, the Tarvos Full Zip Fleeces offer lightweight warmth with reflective details and quick-drying fabric. The women’s version in Lunar Grey Marl is now £45.50, down from £65, and the men’s in Blue Stone Marl is £52.50, down from £75. Get the women’s fleece here and shop the men’s version here.

Expedition trousers are essential too. The Women’s Mimas Trousers are currently £49, down from £70, and are water- and stain-repellent with a comfortable stretch fit. The Men’s Brisk Trousers offer similar performance and are now £45.50, reduced from £65. Find the Mimas Trousers here and get the Brisk Trousers here.

Men’s Charon Short Sleeved T-Shirt | Craghoppers

Don’t overlook base layers either. The Men’s Charon Short-Sleeved T-Shirt is now just £17.50, down from £30. It’s breathable and quick-drying – perfect for long days on the trail. Pick up the Charon T-Shirt here.

These pieces are designed not only for the expedition weekend, but for everyday use long after the DofE is complete. They’re durable, practical and affordable – helping families kit out with confidence.

With the right kit from Craghoppers, your teen can head into their DofE adventure well-prepared and ready to make the most of this life-changing experience.

