Best electric toothbrush deals - save up to 68% on Amazon this week

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some crazy pricing on Oral-B and Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

If you can think back as far as Black Friday, that big consumer blowout when we all accidentally spend our Christmas shopping budget on impulse buys for ourselves, you might remember seeing these amazing deals on electric toothbrushes.

These are the sorts of huge discounts that do pop up from time to time on premium electric toothbrushes, so they're not that unusual, but it's one of those investments you should only make when the deals are live.

And that's right now. Thanks to a selection of limited-time deals on Amazon, £200 toothbrushes can be had for a fraction of the price.

Here is a selection of the best deals on Amazon at the moment, to suit a variety of budgets.

1. Oral-B iO2 Calm Pink Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B iO2 Calm Pink Electric Toothbrush | Amazon

Oral-B's latest technology is crammed into this bargain bundle. It comes with everything you'd need for packing for a trip, including a case and a refill holder.

It's designed to be quieter than previous models, but still with the same oscillating power.

It also still has the automatic gum pressure sensor that slows down speed and signals red when you brush too hard, and three intensity levels.

2. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Electric Toothbrush | Amazon

A huge saving on the Philips answer to Oral B's iO2 model, this has slightly cleverer technology, but doesn't come with the travel goodies.

It does come with two toothbrush heads, though, and a handy battery warning light.

3. Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush 6000N

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush 6000N | Amazon

The biggest saving in this list, and one of Oral B's smartest toothbrushes for a bargain price.

This one has an accompanying app, for some reason, and five brushing modes, but it also comes with a travel case and two brush heads, which makes it great value at this price.

This might just be the best all-round deal on the list.

4. Philips Sonicare 5500 Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare 5500 Electric Toothbrush | Amazon

A very clever Philips toothbrush becomes far more affordable with this 60% discount.

This one has the latest Sonicare technology, which is great, but one of the best features of this must be the USB-rechargeable base.

It means you don't have to find a two-pin plug, or carry a travel adaptor around with you. More toothbrushes should have this feature.

5. Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush | Amazon

We're getting a lot more expensive now, but this is the first toothbrush in the list with AI technology. Why you need AI to brush your teeth for you is beyond me, but when in Rome and all that.

Perhaps more importantly, this toothbrush comes with a handy toothbrush head holder, a travel case, and three heads. It's also available in black.

6. Philips Sonicare 7100 Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare 7100 Electric Toothbrush | Amazon

Two toothbrushes for the price of one in this formerly £500 bundle. Each comes with a charging case, and a charging stand, and it's all powered by USB. Well done Philips.

These also have accompanying apps, several modes and intensity levels, and you can even set yourself healthcare goals. How 2025 is that?